Urinary Tract Imaging Market Expected To Show Steady Growth By 2027

Urinary Tract Imaging Market: Introduction

Urinary tract imaging to benefit from significant level of first-in-class innovation

Urinary tract imaging is used to correct urological issues. Urinary tract imaging plays a critical role in urology. Urinary tract systems in the body include kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Urinary Tract Imaging Market

Prevalence of diseases and awareness about identification and treatment of kidney disease among people are driving the urinary tract imaging technology sector. However, imaging modalities need regular calibration to maintain accuracy.

The need to obtain accurate data to initiate treatment is fueling the growth and adoption of new generation imaging methods. This, in turn, will increase the demand for urinary tract imaging devices for validation. Moreover, rise in per capita income is enabling people to undergo diagnostic tests.

Urinary tract imaging indirectly helps medicine practitioners and experts to evaluate, interpret, analyze, and produce quality data needed for medical advice and treatment. These factors are likely to propel the urinary tract imaging market during the forecast period.

Moreover, improvements in the medical imaging technique are assisting in speedy clinical trials of drugs, and playing a crucial role in innovation and development of advanced urinary imaging techniques for consistent, accurate, and optimal results.

X-Ray Imaging Segment to Witness High growth

Based on product type, the global urinary tract imaging market can be divided into X-ray/fluoroscopy, ultrasound, computed tomography, intravenous urography, retrograde urography, percutaneous antegrade urography, cystography & cystourethrography, retrograde urethrography, radionuclide scanning, angiography, magnetic resonance imaging, and others

X-ray imaging is one of the most widely used diagnostic methods. X-rays are carried out through a variety of methods to examine urinary tract structures to diagnose the disease.

The computed tomography (CT) imaging procedure involves rotation of an X-ray tube around the patient to acquire multiple images from various angles. Radiologists and other physicians can then use these images to identify internal structures, along with their size, shape, texture, and density. The price of CT imaging has declined rapidly in the recent past, thus making the cost of CT scan more affordable for patients.

Rise in number of hospitals & ASCs will boost Hospital & ASCs Segment-

Demand for urinary tract imaging is increasing rapidly due to rise in the number of hospitals and increase in government support for improving the health care sector, especially in Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. According to the Central Bureau of Health Intelligence, the number of government hospitals in India increased from 4,571 in 2000 to 11,993 in 2011.

Significant rise in the number of hospitals in Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America is likely to boost the growth of the urinary tract imaging market

According to the National Health Expenditure Accounts (NHEA), health care expenditure in the U.S. was 17.9% of the GDP in 2017. The per capita expenditure on health care increased from US$ 6,700 in 2006 to US$ 8,500 in 2011 and has reached US$ 10,739 per person in 2017. Hence, rise in the number of patients in the region will prefer timely diagnosis.

North America to Lead the Global Urinary Tract Imaging Market

In terms of region, the global urinary tract imaging market can be divided into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America dominates the global urinary tract imaging market. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast due to high adoption of superior technologies across all end-user segments.

Investments in cutting-edge research, emphasis on remedies for diagnosis concerns, and concentration of world’s major pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations and academic institutes in the region are factors that will propel urinary tract imaging market in this region

Europe held a prominent share of the global urinary tract imaging market, in terms of revenue. Expansion of this market in Europe can be attributed to rise in kidney disease diagnosis, well-established health care infrastructure, and presence of major players in the market.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

The global urinary tract imaging market is highly fragmented, in terms of number of players. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Siemens Healthineers

Olympus Corporation

CONMED Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Center for Diagnostic Imaging (CDI)

Carestream Health

Hitachi, Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare

Shimadzu Corporation

