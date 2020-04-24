Vitamin and Mineral Premixes Market to Grow with Increased Need for Nutraceuticals

The demand within the global vitamin and mineral premixes market is rising on account of advancements in the field of food manufacturing. Human need for minerals and vitamins is behind the rising demand within the global vitamin and mineral premixes market. The biological factors responsible for the growth of the global vitamin and mineral premixes market needs to be considered herein.

The nutritional value of food products is enhanced with the blending of vitamin and mineral premixes. This is a key consideration from the perspective of growth within the global vitamin and mineral premixes market. Extraction of minerals has gathered momentum in recent times, and improved technologies have made their way into the domain. As people become increasingly aware of their nutritional requirements, the demand for vitamin and mineral premixes shall rise.

Transparency Market Research (TMR), in a custom report, predicts that the global vitamin and mineral premixes market would grow at a CAGR of 4.80% over the period 2018 and 2026. The total value of the global vitamin and mineral premixes market is set to touch US$ 1 Bn by the end of 2026. Advancements in healthcare have also garnered the attention of the vendors operating in the global market. The use of distinct vitamins in the pharmaceutical industry is a matter of attention for the global market.

Need for Increasing Nutritional Value of Food Products

The importance of salts, proteins, and amino acids in a balanced diet has generated tremendous demand within the global market. The domain of food research has become a lucrative area, and investments in this domain are projected to flow in from multiple sources. Therefore, the total value of the global vitamin and mineral premixes market is slated to touch new heights in the years to come. Enrichment of food products is not just testified by its flavour and taste, but is measured in terms of its nutritional value. Therefore, the use of vitamin and mineral premixes market is set to attract boatload of opportunities.

Importance of Food Grading

Food grading is a key area within the domain of food inspection, and it helps in ascertaining the healthiness of food products. This is an integral role in creating fresh opportunities within the global vitamin and mineral premixes market. There is an unprecedented requirement for poultry feed, majorly due to the increased demand for meat. Hence, the use of vitamin and mineral premixes in poultry feed is projected to emerge as a resilient market demand.

