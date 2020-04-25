Alkyl Polyglucosides Market Latest Trends, Analysis On Future Development 2028

Used extensively as an EOR (Enhanced Oil Recovery) agent, alkyl polyglucoside is a popular product, seeing growth in terms of demand owing to interfacial tensions and phase behavior. The reason behind this is that the property is crucial for EOR applications in oilfields.

Thus, it goes without saying that the global alkyl polyglucosides market will witness tremendous growth in this application segment. And, as per a Transparency Market Research report, the market itself is ready to chart notable growth figures and a solid CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) over the period of 2018 to 2028.

Some of the notable factors behind the growth include concerted efforts towards opting for surfactants derived from materials that are renewable. And, this means increase in demand for alkyl polyglucosides market. Here is it is important to note that the rising trend shifting preference towards all things that are biodegradable and green is also revving the market up considerably. It is because these have a high dispersing attributes, superior stability, high solubility, and high wetting attribute.

One of the major applications that the market will grow on the back of is shampoo formulations in which alkyl polyglucosides are vastly used for cleansing and foaming properties. Thus, it surprises no one that leading players in the personal care market are choosing alkyl polyglucosides over other variants. This paves way for better product value and lower costs of manufacturing.

Stringent government regulations and rising awareness regarding the environmental impact of inorganic surfactants are also playing a critical role in driving the global alkyl polyglucosides market over the forecast period. In fact, as per some experts, this is what underpins the growth.

As far as the regional analysis goes, North America and Europe will witness growth owing to strong presence of prominent players like BASF SE. The brand is known for its surfactants that are bio based and is headquartered in Germany. It is also noteworthy that Europe’s leading position is also a result of high use of bio-based surfactants because of properties such as toxicity levels that are low and high awareness regarding the same. And, as regional authorities (ECHA, EEA, and REACH) have stringent compliance, region is propelled on to a higher trajectory of growth.

At this point, it important to put the spotlight on Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), which is ready to demonstrate an impressive CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) over the forecast period of 2018 to 2028. And, it is important to point out here that the growth will be driven by demand for agrochemical formulations. And, since alkyl polyglucosides play a significant role, demand will see an upward curve.

It is pertinent to make note of the competitive landscape of the global alkyl polyglucosides market which is fragmented, competitive and set to make the most of the upcoming oppoertunities. Some of the players to look for include Galaxy Surfactants, Shanghai Fine Chemical Co Ltd, Pilot Chemical Company, SEPPIC S.A, LG Household & Healthcare, Nouryon, Huntsman Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, and Croda International PLC.

Players are not only involved in creating specialty products like Croda International does but laos use technology to improve results and thus, contribute to sales and brand loyalty in the market, Of late, Diversaclean™ CS was developed by the company. And, it is making noise I terms of efficacy in cleaning and wetting of non-ionics. Besides, the profile of the product is green. Additionally, it is quite stable as a surfactant.

Also, synergistic collaborations and partnerships are also a lucrative way to strengthen grasp on market share and have a deeper penetration into the dynamics. Others include mergers and acquisitions and better marketing strategies.

