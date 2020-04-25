Automotive Flooring Market To 2026 Granular View of The Market from Various End-Use Segments

Automotive flooring are floor mats that are designed to safeguard the vehicle’s original floor from wear, dirt, and corrosion. Automotive flooring keeps the vehicle interior clean and adds esthetic appeal to the vehicle interior. Automotive flooring is available in a wide variety of materials including nylon, polypropylene, rubber, and polyurethane. It is also available in various shapes, sizes, designs, and colors.

Rise in production of vehicles is a major factor that is projected to augment the automotive flooring market during the forecast period. Surging trend of utilizing vehicle floor carpets, owing to the enhancement in appearance of vehicle interior and protection of vehicle floor, is another key factor that is expected to boost the automotive flooring market. Stringent regulations by governing bodies of the automotive industry due to account of safety hazards have prompted OEMs and vehicle manufacturers to offer economical and safe automotive flooring.

Automotive flooring offers numerous benefits such as durability, keeps the vehicle interior clean, easy maintenance, customized offerings, and ease of availability. These key advantages are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market. Increasing pressure from automakers to manufacture lightweight floorings is expected to lead to the development of new fabric material, which is likely to be expensive. This, in turn, is expected to hamper the automotive flooring market during the forecast period.

The global automotive flooring market can be segmented based on material, product, vehicle, sales channel, and region. Based on material, the automotive flooring market can be segregated into polyurethane, polypropylene, nylon, rubber, and others. The nylon segment accounts for a prominent share of the automotive flooring market. This is due to its light weight, flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and strength.

In terms of product, the automotive flooring market can be bifurcated into carpet and mat. The carpet segment hold a higher share of the automotive flooring market, as compared to the mat segment. Carpet protects the vehicle floor from dirt, heat, friction, and dampens noise from the engine, which in turn leads to noiseless passenger cabin and a comfortable vehicle ride.

Based on vehicle, the passenger vehicle segment dominates the automotive flooring market. This is due to the higher production and sales of passenger vehicles. Passenger vehicles witness an increasing demand for esthetic appealing vehicle interiors. This is due to the ability of automotive flooring to improve vehicle interior, comfort, and ride quality. The passenger vehicle segment is expected to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period.

In terms of sales channel, the OEMs segment accounts for a major share of the automotive flooring market. The segment is expected to maintain its dominant position in the market during the forecast period. This is due to the higher production and sales of vehicles. Automotive flooring is an integral part of a vehicle, which protects the vehicle’s original floor from dust, corrosion, and wear.

Based on geography, the automotive flooring market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific holds a major share of the global automotive flooring market. Expansion of the automotive industry in the region is responsible for the higher share held by the region in the global market. Growing infrastructure and investment in the automotive industry are key factors that are expected to boost the automotive flooring market during the forecast period. Establishment of several prominent automakers in the region are fueling the automotive flooring market.

Key players operating in the global automotive flooring market include AutoFloors, Faurecia, AUTO CUSTOM CARPETS, INC., AGM Automotive, Autoneum, Magna International Inc., Apache Mills, Conform Automotive, TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION, Corry Rubber Corporation., HP Pelzer Automotive Systems Inc., DuPont, 3M, and Suminoe Textile Co. Ltd.

