CAGR of 8.3% | Plastic Ampoules Market Scope, Size, Share, Growth, Future Trends 2019 – 2027

Transparency Market Research provides key insights on the plastic ampoules market in the report, titled “Global Plastic Ampoules Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019–2027.” In terms of value, the global plastic ampoules market is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.3% during 2019-2027, owing to various factors. In this report, TMR delivers detailed insights. The report includes a market research study on the global plastic ampoules market, which includes trend analysis and market assessment of manufacturing processes such as blow moulding and injection moulding.

Plastic ampoules are majorly preferred for the packaging of pharmaceutical liquids and chemicals. Low cost and highly secured packaging solutions offered by plastic ampoules have attracted the producers of spa, dental, cosmetics, and veterinary products as well. Many companies are gradually adopting plastic ampoules packaging for their products due to the rise in demand for unit dose parenteral packaging. The thin top of the plastic ampoules is melted with a flame to provide hermetic seal and can be opened by snapping off the neck. By manufacturing process, the plastic ampoules market is segmented as injection moulding and blow moulding. Blow moulding manufacturing process accounts for the highest share and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

No more than two decades ago, countries such as China and India lagged in medical infrastructure. Low penetration of healthcare services and poor delivery infrastructure in these countries have attracted several investments aimed at improving this infrastructure. Due to this, the Chinese government has heavily invested in the construction of hospitals, clinics, and centers. Similarly, India has schemes in place, which are aimed at investing on upgradation of existing hospitals and construction of new ones, with modern pharmaceutical packaging and facilities. The same has led to an increasing demand for safe and efficient packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical products in the country.

Plastic ampoules ensure delivery of precise doses. This particularly helps patients who tend to prefer self administration and lack any formal medical training. Unlike glass ampoules, plastic ampoules are relatively less expensive to manufacture. Additionally, health care workers benefit from plastic ampoules that offer accurate and pre-measured doses. They also benefit by the reduced dosing and medication errors, as well as decreased microbial contamination risk of the plastic ampoules. Plastic ampoules can be stored and transported easily, which can be attributed to their manufacturing and formulation. Crack resistance nature of plastic ampoules ensures safe and spill-proof transit of medicines.

The pharmaceutical industry in Asia has been rapidly upgrading due to industrialization and urbanization. This has attracted many manufacturers and brand owners to establish their market in the emerging countries of Asia such as India, Malaysia, and China. Companies from countries such as China, India, and Japan, are growing in key pharmaceutical sectors. The China plastic ampoules market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the increase in demand for unit dose parenteral packaging and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

China has been the largest market for the pharmaceutical industry from the past 5-7 years and accounts for almost 43% of the global pharmaceutical market. Major plastic ampoules manufacturers and brand owners are looking forward to moving their manufacturing sites to emerging locations such as India, China, Malaysia, Mexico etc. due to the availability of raw materials and labor. Pharmaceutical companies in Asia are engaged in providing drugs in plastic ampoules due to the rise in demand for unit dose parenteral packaging. The existing plastic ampoules manufacturers are principally focussing on increasing efficiency.

Plastic ampoules are hermitically sealed and offer significant protection to the content. The Asia Pacific plastic ampoules market signifies the highest CAGR in terms of value. The Asia Pacific plastic ampoules market is estimated to register a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period.

Key companies functioning in the global plastic ampoules market are, Sanner GmbH, James Alaxander Corporation, LF of America Corporation, Bisio Progetti Spa, Shenzhen Bona Pharma Technology Co. Ltd, Pin Mao Plastic Industry Co. Ltd., Lameplast Group SpA, Catalent, Inc., Discos SRL, and Punto Pack SRL.

