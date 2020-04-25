Egg Solids Market Projected to Witness a Double-Digit CAGR During 2018 – 2026

The global Egg Solids Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2018 – 2026. The business intelligence study of the Egg Solids Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units).

In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Egg Solids Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Egg Solids Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Egg Solids Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Key Participants

The egg solids market is flourished with many global market players. Some of the key market participants identified are Pearl Valley Specialty Egg Products, Rembrandt Enterprises, Inc., Rose Acre Farms, Nutriom OvaEasy, Bouwhuis-Enthoven, Michael Foods, Inc., Deps, IsoNova, UK Egg Centre Ltd, Sparboe, Omega Food BV and many others involved in egg solids production and processing.

Egg Solids Market: Key Developments

The market for egg solids is succeeding with developing steps of acquisitions taken by key participants of the egg solids market. For instance, Rambrandt Foods announced the acquisition of Golden Oval Eggs, LLC business assets in the year 2008. Both the companies are involved in egg production and egg solids processing. This acquisition has helped them expand in the egg solids market in terms of business and increased production capacity.

Also, the market of egg solids is widening with the entry of new market players. For example, in the month of July, 2018, Caneggs Canada, a new company in egg solids operation announced the launch of its egg white powder that would be available in convenient and consumer-friendly packages for small manufacturers and other egg solids consumers of Canada. This launch has helped the Canadian egg solids consumers with cost savings and economical production compared to the earlier scene when they had to depend on heavily tariffed egg products imported from America.

Opportunities For Market Participants

Better hygienic conditions and nutritious feeding in poultry farms can help the egg solids market overcome the widespread restraints faced in production because of poultry diseases. Variation in the moisture content of egg solids can expand its utility to various other applications in the food and beverage industry. The egg solids market has greater opportunities for growth and expansion as energy supplements owing to the increased number of athletes and gym going population. Commercialization of egg solids as healthy, nutritious and economic ingredient can help boost the market greatly, especially in countries with a population suffering from malnutrition.

