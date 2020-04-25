Ethylene Carbonate Market Regional &scape, Production, Sales & Consumption Status & Prospects

Global Ethylene Carbonate Market: Overview

Ethylene carbonate, an organic compound, is a colorless to yellowish solid with fruity odor. It is an ester of ethylene glycol and carbonic acid. It can be used as a high permittivity component of electrolytes in lithium batteries. Ethylene carbonate is produced by the reaction between ethylene oxide and carbon dioxide. The reaction is catalyzed by a variety of cations and complexes. Ethylene carbonate is a highly polar solvent and dissolves large amount of electrolyte, it is mainly used in lithium batteries electrolyte solution. Ethylene carbonate has higher polarity, better solubility, higher boiling point compared to that of some of the other conventionally used solvents. It can be used as solvent for lubricants and crosslinking agent in super absorbent polymer production. It is also employed in separation of gas washing process and oil field; and as an intermediate in the synthesis of polycarbonate diol. Furthermore, it is used in photochromic applications. Ethylene carbonate is also employed as an electrolyte in lithium-ion batteries. It is used as plasticizer, and as a precursor to vinylene carbonate, which is employed in polymers and organic synthesis.

Rise in demand for lithium-ion batteries is driving the ethylene carbonate market.

Lithium-ion batteries are more efficient than conventional lead batteries, as they require less charging and are lighter in weight. Thus, demand for lead acid has been increasing. This, in turn, is boosting the demand for electrolytes. Ethylene carbonate is being increasingly used in various end-use industries such as automotive and consumer electronics. Also the government policies about the fuel economy is rising the demand for the lithium ion batteries in the electric vehicles. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the ethylene carbonate market. Overheating of lithium-ion batteries and inadequate charging of the battery act as restraints of the lithium battery electrolytes. This, in turn, is projected to hamper the ethylene carbonate market. The usage of vehicles has been rising consistently in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America over the last decade. This is fueling the demand for ethylene carbonate.

Global Ethylene Carbonate Market: Key Segments

The ethylene carbonate market can be segmented based on application and region. In terms of application, the ethylene carbonate market can be divided into lubricants, gas washing, oil field, synthesis of polycarbonate diol, lithium-ion batteries, and photochromic. The lithium-ion batteries segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace due to the need for high power and energy density. This has propelled the demand for reliable and safe batteries in industries such as automotive and consumer electronics.

Global Ethylene Carbonate Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the ethylene carbonate market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is a dominant region of the market, followed by Europe and North America. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for large share of the global ethylene carbonate market, owing to the growth in various end-use industries in countries such as Japan, China, and India. Increase in demand for ethylene carbonate is also ascribed to the rise in population and economic growth in China and Taiwan. Asia Pacific is driving the ethylene carbonate market owing to the presence of large number of manufacturing facilities in the region. China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan are the leading consumers of ethylene carbonate in Asia Pacific.

Global Ethylene Carbonate Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the ethylene carbonate market include Oriental Union Chemical Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, and Mitsubishi Chemical.

