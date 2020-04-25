Global Big Data Security Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2023

The global big data security market is expected to reach approximately USD 36.5 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 16.9%, as per the latest report published by Report Ocean. In this report, we analyze the Big Data Security industry from two aspects.

Production – In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2014 to 2019. Consumption – In terms of consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2014 to 2019.

At the same time, we classify different Big Data Security markets based on their definitions. Upstream raw materials, equipment, and downstream consumer analysis is also carried out. It also focuses on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market.

The report consists of streamlined financial data obtained from various research sources to provide specific and trustworthy analysis. Evaluation of the key market trends with a positive impact on the market over the following couple of years, including an in-depth analysis of the market segmentation, comprising of sub-markets, on a regional and global basis. The report also provides a detailed outlook of the market share along with strategic recommendations, on the basis of emerging segments.

Major segments covered in the Big Data Security Market report include:

By deployment, the market has been segmented into cloud and on-premise. Among these, the cloud deployment segment is expected to contribute to the largest market share and be the fastest growing market. This is because of the higher adoption of cloud deployment as compared to the on-premise deployment since it provides improved flexibility, low-cost deployment, and high operational efficiency.

By organization size, the market has been segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. Among these, the large enterprises are expected to contribute to the largest market share since the big data security solutions are adopted by large enterprises on a high scale. The small & medium enterprises are likely to have the highest growth rate since the small & medium enterprises are increasing their focus on the improvement of its customer experience.

By end-user, the market has been sub-segmented into BFSI, travel & logistics, healthcare, government, automotive, IT & telecommunication, others. Among these, the BFSI segment is expected to generate the highest revenue and be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to the increasing amount of corporate data and customer critical information in this sector.

Key Findings

> The global big data security market is expected to reach USD 36.5 billion by 2023.

> The identity and access accounted for the largest market share in 2017, with a market value of 5.08 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period. The security information and event management segment accounted for the second largest market share valued at USD 3.99 billion in 2017; it is projected to register a CAGR of 14.3%.

> The service segment accounted for the largest market value of USD 8.49 Billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period. The software segment accounted for the second largest market in 2017, valued at USD 5.83 billion; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.2%.

> The cloud deployment segment accounted for the largest market value of USD 8.80 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period. The on-premise segment was the second largest market in 2017, valued at USD 5.53 billion; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3%.

> The large enterprises segment accounted for the largest market value of USD 9.06 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period. The small & medium enterprises (SME) segment accounted for the second largest market in 2017, valued at USD 5.27 billion; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.9%.

> The BFSI segment accounted for the largest market value of USD 3.34 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. The healthcare segment was the second largest market in 2017, valued at USD 2.76 billion; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.9%.

> The market in North America is projected to be the largest during the assessment period, followed by Europe. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market studied is moderately competitive and consists mostly of international players. The key players in the market are investing heavily in product development and adopting aggressive marketing strategies and promotion campaigns to capture a wide consumer base. Some of the major players in the Big Data Security market include:

Key Players

The key players in the global big data security market are Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (Israel), Fortinet (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), IBM Corporation (US), McAfee, LLC (US), Symantec Corporation (US), FireEye, Inc. (US), Rapid7, Inc. (US), LogRhythm, Inc. (US), Proofpoint, Inc. (US).

This report studies the top producers and consumers focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Some major parameters were considered to forecast the current estimates of the Market:

Market driving trends

Predicted opportunities

Challenges and restraints to be faced

Technological developments

Consumer preferences

Government regulations

Consumer spending dynamics and trends

Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural

The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative forms. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consists of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

Who are the top 10 players operating in the Big Data Security market?

What are the driving factors, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the Big Data Security market?

What are the current scenario and industry trends in the Big Data Security market?

Which industry and technology can be a potential revenue pocket for market players in the next five years?

Who are the visionary leaders, dynamic differentiators, innovators, and emerging players, and what are the key strategies adopted by them to strengthen their positions?

What are the Big Data Security market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Big Data Security market?

What are the Big Data Security market challenges to market growth?

