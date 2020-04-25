Global Digital Pathology Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2019

The global digital pathology market is expected to have a value of USD 8,305.6million by 2023 from USD 3,937 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.04% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. as per the latest report published by Report Ocean. In this report, we analyze the Digital Pathology industry from two aspects.

Production – In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2014 to 2019. Consumption – In terms of consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2014 to 2019.

At the same time, we classify different Digital Pathology markets based on their definitions. Upstream raw materials, equipment, and downstream consumer analysis is also carried out. It also focuses on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market.

The report consists of streamlined financial data obtained from various research sources to provide specific and trustworthy analysis. Evaluation of the key market trends with a positive impact on the market over the following couple of years, including an in-depth analysis of the market segmentation, comprising of sub-markets, on a regional and global basis. The report also provides a detailed outlook of the market share along with strategic recommendations, on the basis of emerging segments.

Major segments covered in the Digital Pathology Market report include:

The global digital pathology market is segmented into type, product, application, end user, and region.

The global digital pathology market, by type, is segmented into human pathology and animal pathology.

The global digital pathology market, by product, is segmented into hardware, software, and storage.

The global digital pathology market, by application, is segmented into disease diagnosis, health, drug discovery, telemedicine, and others.

By end user, the global digital pathology market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, research centers and academic institutes, diagnostic centers, and others.

Key Findings

> The global digital pathology market is expected to reach USD 8,305.6 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 13.04% from 2018 to 2023

> On the basis of type, the human pathology segment is expected to account for the largest market share at a CAGR of 13.32% by 2023

> On the basis of product, the hardware segment is expected to account for the largest market share at a CAGR of 13.37% by 2023

> On the basis of application, the disease diagnosis segment is expected to account for the largest market share at a CAGR of 13.27% by 2023

> On the basis of end user, the research centers and academic institutes segment is expected to account for the largest market share at a CAGR of 13.34% by 2023

> The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global digital pathology market at a CAGR of 13.27% by 2023

> Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 13.53% by 2023

Competitive Landscape

The market studied is moderately competitive and consists mostly of international players. The key players in the market are investing heavily in product development and adopting aggressive marketing strategies and promotion campaigns to capture a wide consumer base. Some of the major players in the Digital Pathology market include:

Key Players

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Olympus Corporation of the Americas, Danaher Corporation (Leica Biosystems GmbH), Inspirata, 3DHISTECH Ltd., Definiens, Huron Digital Pathology Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, micro dimensions GmbH, and Mikroscan Technologies, Inc.

Study Objectives

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the digital pathology market

> To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the global digital pathology market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis and Porter’s five force analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by type, product, application, end user, and region

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the digital pathology market

This report studies the top producers and consumers focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Some major parameters were considered to forecast the current estimates of the Market:

Market driving trends

Predicted opportunities

Challenges and restraints to be faced

Technological developments

Consumer preferences

Government regulations

Consumer spending dynamics and trends

Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural

The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative forms. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consists of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

Who are the top 10 players operating in the Digital Pathology market?

What are the driving factors, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the Digital Pathology market?

What are the current scenario and industry trends in the Digital Pathology market?

Which industry and technology can be a potential revenue pocket for market players in the next five years?

Who are the visionary leaders, dynamic differentiators, innovators, and emerging players, and what are the key strategies adopted by them to strengthen their positions?

What are the Digital Pathology market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Digital Pathology market?

What are the Digital Pathology market challenges to market growth?

