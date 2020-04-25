Global Portable Engraving System Market | Key Players Insights, Business Growth Statistics, Trends and Forecast Report 2019-2025

This report studies the Portable Engraving System market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Portable Engraving System in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Gravotech

Trotec

Roland DGA

Universal Laser Systems

HeatSign

Triumph Laser

LaserStar

GCC

Wisely Cutter

Epilog Laser

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Mechanical Portable Engraving System

Laser Portable Engraving System

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Plastics

Metals

Wood

Stone

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Portable Engraving System market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Portable Engraving System market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Portable Engraving System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Portable Engraving System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Portable Engraving System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Portable Engraving System are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Portable Engraving System market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Portable Engraving System market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Portable Engraving System Market Overview

1.1 Portable Engraving System Product Overview

1.2 Portable Engraving System Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Mechanical Portable Engraving System

1.2.2 Laser Portable Engraving System

1.3 Global Portable Engraving System Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Portable Engraving System Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Portable Engraving System Sales and Market Share by Type

1.3.3 Global Portable Engraving System Revenue and Market Share by Type

1.3.4 Global Portable Engraving System Price by Type

1.4 North America Portable Engraving System by Type

1.5 Europe Portable Engraving System by Type

1.6 South America Portable Engraving System by Type

1.7 Middle East and Africa Portable Engraving System by Type

Chapter Two: Global Portable Engraving System Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Portable Engraving System Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Portable Engraving System Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Portable Engraving System Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Portable Engraving System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Portable Engraving System Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Portable Engraving System Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Portable Engraving System Market Share of Top 5 and Top Chapter Ten: Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Portable Engraving System Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Gravotech

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Portable Engraving System Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Gravotech Portable Engraving System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Trotec

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Portable Engraving System Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Trotec Portable Engraving System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Roland DGA

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Portable Engraving System Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Roland DGA Portable Engraving System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Universal Laser Systems

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Portable Engraving System Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Universal Laser Systems Portable Engraving System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 HeatSign

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Portable Engraving System Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 HeatSign Portable Engraving System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Triumph Laser

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Portable Engraving System Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Triumph Laser Portable Engraving System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 LaserStar

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Portable Engraving System Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 LaserStar Portable Engraving System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 GCC

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Portable Engraving System Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 GCC Portable Engraving System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Wisely Cutter

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Portable Engraving System Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Wisely Cutter Portable Engraving System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Epilog Laser

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Portable Engraving System Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Epilog Laser Portable Engraving System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

Chapter Four: Portable Engraving System Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Portable Engraving System Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Portable Engraving System Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Europe

4.1.4 Asia-Pacific

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Portable Engraving System Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Portable Engraving System Sales Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Portable Engraving System Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Portable Engraving System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Portable Engraving System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 North America Portable Engraving System Sales by Countries

4.3.2 United States

4.3.3 Canada

4.3.4 Mexico

4.4 Europe Portable Engraving System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Europe Portable Engraving System Sales by Countries

4.4.2 Germany

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 UK

4.4.5 Italy

4.4.6 Russia

4.5 Asia-Pacific Portable Engraving System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Engraving System Sales by Regions

4.5.2 China

4.5.3 Japan

4.5.4 South Korea

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.5.7 Indonesia

4.5.8 Thailand

4.5.9 Malaysia

4.5.10 Philippines

4.5.11 Vietnam

4.6 South America Portable Engraving System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 South America Portable Engraving System Sales by Countries

4.6.2 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Portable Engraving System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Engraving System Sales by Countries

4.7.2 Turkey

4.7.3 GCC Countries

4.7.4 Egypt

4.7.5 South Africa

Chapter Five: Portable Engraving System Application

5.1 Portable Engraving System Segment by Application

5.1.1 Plastics

5.1.2 Metals

5.1.3 Wood

5.1.4 Stone

5.1.5 Others

5.2 Global Portable Engraving System Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Portable Engraving System Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Portable Engraving System Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

5.3 North America Portable Engraving System by Application

5.4 Europe Portable Engraving System by Application

5.5 Asia-Pacific Portable Engraving System by Application

5.6 South America Portable Engraving System by Application

5.7 Middle East and Africa Portable Engraving System by Application

Chapter Six: Global Portable Engraving System Market Forecast

6.1 Global Portable Engraving System Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Portable Engraving System Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.2 Global Portable Engraving System Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Portable Engraving System Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Portable Engraving System Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Portable Engraving System Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Engraving System Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.4 South America Portable Engraving System Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Engraving System Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.3 Portable Engraving System Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Portable Engraving System Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Mechanical Portable Engraving System Growth Forecast

6.3.3 Laser Portable Engraving System Growth Forecast

6.4 Portable Engraving System Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Portable Engraving System Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Portable Engraving System Forecast in Plastics

6.4.3 Global Portable Engraving System Forecast in Metals

Chapter Seven: Portable Engraving System Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Portable Engraving System Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Portable Engraving System Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Eight: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Sales Channel

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

Chapter Nine: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Ten: Appendix

10.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

10.2 Data Source

10.2.1 Secondary Sources

10.2.2 Primary Sources

10.3 Author List

10.4 Disclaimer

