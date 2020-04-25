Global Wood Coatings Market: Segmented By Application And Geography Trends, Growth And Forecasts To 2023

The global wood coatings market is valued at USD 9,118.3 Million in 2017 and expected to grow substantially and register a healthy CAGR of 5.80% to reach USD 12,729.4 Million by the end of 2023. as per the latest report published by Report Ocean. In this report, we analyze the Wood Coatings industry from two aspects.

In terms of production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2014 to 2019. In terms of consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2014 to 2019.

The analysis also classifies different Wood Coatings markets based on their definitions. Upstream raw materials, equipment, and downstream consumer analysis is also carried out. It also focuses on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market.

The report consists of streamlined financial data obtained from various research sources to provide specific and trustworthy analysis. Evaluation of the key market trends with a positive impact on the market over the following couple of years, including an in-depth analysis of the market segmentation, comprising of sub-markets, on a regional and global basis. The report also provides a detailed outlook of the market share along with strategic recommendations, on the basis of emerging segments.

Major segments covered in the Wood Coatings Market report include:

Based on type, solvent-based coatings accounted for the largest market share in 2017 by generating 40.0% of the total market revenue. Based on technology, furniture accounted for the largest market share in 2017 by generating 54.1% of the total market revenue. Based on end-user industry, residential segment accounted for largest market share and witness remarkable growth in near future. The emergence of new technologies in wood coating and the demand for low-VOC coatings are likely to create new growth opportunities for players in the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market studied is moderately competitive and consists mostly of international players. The key players in the market are investing heavily in product development and adopting aggressive marketing strategies and promotion campaigns to capture a wide consumer base. Some of the major players in the Wood Coatings market include:

Key Players

Some of the major players in global Wood Coatings market are Asian Paints, Jotun, DowDuPont, Inc., Arkema SA, Hempel A/S, Akzo Nobel NV, DowDuPont, Inc., Berger Paints India Limited, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, the Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc., and PRM International, INC.

Key Findings

According to Market Research Future The global wood coatings market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.81% during the review period to reach USD 12729.4 million by the end of 2023. The solvent-based wood coatings segment accounted for the largest share of 40.0% in 2017 with a market value of USD 3646.4 million and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period owing to the growing consumer demand for a high gloss finish.

This report studies the top producers and consumers focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Some major parameters were considered to forecast the current estimates of the Market:

Market driving trends

Predicted opportunities

Challenges and restraints to be faced

Technological developments

Consumer preferences

Government regulations

Consumer spending dynamics and trends

Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural

The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative forms. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consists of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

Who are the top 10 players operating in the Wood Coatings market?

What are the driving factors, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the Wood Coatings market?

What are the current scenario and industry trends in the Wood Coatings market?

Which industry and technology can be a potential revenue pocket for market players in the next five years?

Who are the visionary leaders, dynamic differentiators, innovators, and emerging players, and what are the key strategies adopted by them to strengthen their positions?

What are the Wood Coatings market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Wood Coatings market?

What are the Wood Coatings market challenges to market growth?

