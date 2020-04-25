Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2023

As per MRFR analysis, the global halogen-free flame retardants market was valued at USD 2191.95 million in 2017 and is expected to exhibit considerable growth with a CAGR of 5.76% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. The latest report published by Report Ocean. In this report, we analyze the Halogen-Free Flame Retardants industry from two aspects.

Production – In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2014 to 2019. Consumption – In terms of consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2014 to 2019.

At the same time, we classify different Halogen-Free Flame Retardants markets based on their definitions. Upstream raw materials, equipment, and downstream consumer analysis are also carried out. It also focuses on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market.

Request for a Sample Report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26023

The report consists of streamlined financial data obtained from various research sources to provide specific and trustworthy analysis. Evaluation of the key market trends with a positive impact on the market over the following couple of years, including an in-depth analysis of the market segmentation, comprising of sub-markets, on a regional and global basis. The report also provides a detailed outlook of the market share along with strategic recommendations, on the basis of emerging segments.

Major segments covered in the Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market report include:

The global halogen-free flame retardant markets has been categorized on the basis of type, resin type, end-use industry, and region.

Based on type, the global halogen-free flame retardants market has been segmented into aluminum trihydrate, phosphorous-based, magnesium hydroxide, and others.

By resin type, the global halogen-free flame retardants market has been divided into polyethylene, polypropylene, epoxy, unsaturated polyesters, polyvinyl chloride, styrenics, engineered thermoplastics, rubber, and others.

On the basis of end-use industry, the global halogen-free flame retardants market has been segmented into building & construction, electrical & electronics, transportation, consumer goods, and others.

Competitive Landscape

The market studied is moderately competitive and consists mostly of international players. The key players in the market are investing heavily in product development and adopting aggressive marketing strategies and promotion campaigns to capture a wide consumer base. Some of the major players in the Halogen-Free Flame Retardants market include:

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global halogen-free flame retardants market are Clariant (Switzerland), LANXESS (Germany), J.M. Huber Corporation (US), ICL (Israel), Nabaltec AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Celanese Corporation (US), RTP Company (US), Greenchemicals SpA (Italy), Kisuma Chemicals (Netherlands), and Amfine Chemical Corporation (US).

Key Findings

> The global halogen-free flame retardants market was valued at USD 2,191.95 million in 2017. The market is projected to reach USD 3,067.05 million by the end of the forecast period at a CAGR of 5.76%.

> By type, the aluminum trihydrate emerged as the most promising segment, accounting for 45.34% share of the global market in 2017 and was valued at USD 993.83 million.

> By resin type, the polyethylene segment accounted for the largest share of 24.36% in 2017 and was valued at USD 533.99 million.

> Based on end-use industry, the building & construction industry accounted for the largest market share of 42.15% in 2017, with a market value of USD 923.91 million.

> Geographically, Asia Pacific dominated the global halogen-free flame retardants market with a share of 47.11% and was valued at USD 1,032.64 million in 2017.

This report studies the top producers and consumers focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

For more information and discount on this report, ask your query at: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26023

Some major parameters were considered to forecast the current estimates of the Market:

Market driving trends

Predicted opportunities

Challenges and restraints to be faced

Technological developments

Consumer preferences

Government regulations

Consumer spending dynamics and trends

Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural

The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative forms. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consists of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

Who are the top 10 players operating in the Halogen-Free Flame Retardants market?

What are the driving factors, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the Halogen-Free Flame Retardants market?

What are the current scenario and industry trends in the Halogen-Free Flame Retardants market?

Which industry and technology can be a potential revenue pocket for market players in the next five years?

Who are the visionary leaders, dynamic differentiators, innovators, and emerging players, and what are the key strategies adopted by them to strengthen their positions?

What are the Halogen-Free Flame Retardants market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Halogen-Free Flame Retardants market?

What are the Halogen-Free Flame Retardants market challenges to market growth?

Click here to purchase Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market Report at: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/details?report_id=26023&pub_code=RO-007

Get in Touch with Us:

Jyoti

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE); +91-9997112116

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

[wp-rss-aggregator]