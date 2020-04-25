High Pressure Seals Market Analysis, Strong Development By Competitors and Forecasts to 2025

Global High Pressure Seals Market: Snapshot

High pressure seals market have evolved rapidly over the course of ten-year period. Broadly, the strides have been stirred by the advent of better composite materials, substantial engineering advances, and changing requirements of end-use industries. Most prominently, new product development avenues have come from the growing use of high pressure seals market in a range of applications in the oil and gas industry. High pressure and high temperature seals have been increasingly used in demanding downhole applications as safety valves that need excellent rapid gas decompression (RGD) resistance. Over the years, oil and gas valves have been utilized in conditions that cause embrittlement, leading to unplanned maintenance intervals due to presence of aggressive environments in downhole oil environments. Some of the key applications of high pressure seals are in booster pumps, airless paint pumps, oil and gas valves, and water jet intensifiers.

Advent of novel composite materials have encouraged manufacturers try new products in high pressure seals market. Moreover, next generation products will see manufacturers utilizing precise-engineered alloys. Researchers in recent years have been successful in finding candidates for high pressure seals that can resist the harshest chemicals such as corrosive liquids and gases present in geothermal environments. Growing product developments in rotary shaft oil seal is making noticeable bearing on the market. Advancements in prototyping technologies have allowed manufacturers to work with new engineering materials, thereby bringing innovations in the high pressure seals market. The use of optimal hardware designs have further contributing to their demands.

High pressure seal is defined as a mechanical device, which is utilized to join high pressure systems in order to stop leakage and observe the pressure to ensure the safety and smooth flow. These seals are generally prepared of metals or industrial grade rubbers. The main application of these seals is to provide a mechanism to manage high pressures; however, they are sturdy and can be utilized at high as well as low temperatures.

Prominently, these seals are utilized in tube couplings, compressors, pressure valves, hydraulic pumps, helical shafts, machinery for paper, working rolls for cold and hot rolling mills, gearboxes, and marine shafts. They find a widespread application across the oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, pharmaceutical, mining, and the manufacturing industry. The oil and gas industry has emerged as the key consumer of high pressure seals across the world and is anticipated to continue like this over the next few years. These seals primarily serve this industry in downstream, midstream, and upstream segments.

The usage of high pressure seals has also increased significantly in the manufacturing industry amidst the rising complexity of products and the upsurge in safety concerns of consumers. The rise in the pharmaceutical and the manufacturing industries is likely to fuel the demand for high pressure seals in the years to come, reflecting greatly on the global market for high pressure seals.

Global High Pressure Seals Market: Overview

High pressure seals are used across several industries such as oil and gas, mining, manufacturing, chemical and petrochemical, and pharmaceutical. High pressure seals are developed for long service life and to reduce the friction in extreme pressure applications that are carried out over a broad temperature range.

The high pressure seals market can be classified on the basis of material, end-use, and region. An analysis of the key market segments provides a know-how to market players to attain maximum profits. On the basis of material, the market can be segmented into metal, hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber, ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), thermoplastic polyurethane, fluoroelastomers, and others. Amongst these, EPDM is expected to display the fastest growth in the coming years. EPDM-based high pressure seals provide temperature flexibility, weather resistance, and good heat resistance. Increasing energy demand from the emerging economies of Asia Pacific will exhibit the demand for EPDM-based high pressures seals for power generation.

The report on the global market for high pressure seals is a veritable tool for new entrants to participate in the market and progress keeping in view the strategic guidance presented herein. The report is collated after primary and secondary research and inputs received from industry experts.

Global High Pressure Seals Market: Drivers and Restraints

The use of high pressure seals for a wide range of end-users such as helical shafts, heavy industry, paper machinery, gearboxes, machine shafts, pumps, and working rolls for hot and cold rolling mills is majorly driving the global high pressure seals market. Amongst the several end-use industries, oil and gas account for the largest share of the market and is expected to retain the largest market share in the coming years. In the oil and gas industry, high pressure seals are used across upstream, downstream, and midstream segments. Pipe couplings, compressors, valves, and hydraulic pumps are some of the products fitted with high pressure seals for use in the oil and gas industry.

However, the growth of this market is challenged due to certain factors. The increasing use of seal-less pumps and the use of renewable sources for power generation are restraining the growth of this market.

Global High Pressure Seals Market: Regional Outlook

The regional segments into which the global high pressure seals market can be divided are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific stood as the dominant market for high pressure seals in the recent past and is expected to be the fastest growing market until the end of the forecast period. In this region, China is expected to hold the largest market share, while India is expected to register the fastest growth rate until the end of the forecast period in 2025.

Global High Pressure Seals Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading companies that operate in the global market for high pressure seals are SKF AB, Flowserve Corporation, Eagle Burgmann, Ekato Holding GmbH, Jet Seals, James Walker, Dupont, John Crane, Aesseal, American High Performance Seals, FP Paris, Seal House, and others. The report discusses the vendor landscape of the global high pressure seals market throwing light on the key growth strategies adopted by key vendors. Development of innovative products, partnerships, strategic alliances, and collaborations are some of the strategies adopted by top companies to increase their market share and distribution network in this market.

