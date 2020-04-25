Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2027

Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market: Overview

Histone deacetylase inhibitors (HDIs, HDAC inhibitors, HDACi) are chemical compounds that interfere with and inhibit histone deacetylases. Histone deacetylases inhibitors are a new class of anti-cancer agents. HDACs play an important role in non-epigenetic and epigenetic regulations including apoptosis, cell cycle, and death apoptosis. Histone deacetylase inhibitors are emerging compounds with potential application in prognosis, treatment, and diagnosis of cancer. Histone deacetylase inhibitors accumulate acetylated nuclear histone in normal tissues and tumors.

Hence, the inhibition results in acetylation transcription factors including estrogen receptor-alpha, p53, and GATA-1. These enzymes are found in plants, animals, bacteria, and fungi. There are about 18 known human HDACs, which are classified into four classes based on their structures. Class I includes histone deacetylase 1, histone deacetylase 2, histone deacetylase 3, and histone deacetylase 8. Class II includes histone deacetylase 4, histone deacetylase 5, histone deacetylase 7, and histone deacetylase 9. Class III includes histone deacetylase 6 and histone deacetylase 10, whereas class IV includes histone deacetylase 11.

Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market: Key Trends

The global histone deacetylase inhibitors market is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Rise in prevalence of cancer across the globe resulting in the increase in the need for improved and effective therapies is a major factor anticipated to drive the global histone deacetylase inhibitors market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is the second major cause of death globally. Cancer accounted for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Globally, about 1 in 6 deaths occurs due to cancer and about 70% of deaths occur in low and middle income countries. Additionally, increase in collaboration among histone deacetylase inhibitors manufacturers and research & development on treatment of cancer and other chronic diseases are expected to propel the global histone deacetylase inhibitors market. However, uncertainty issues and inadequate reimbursement for histone deacetylase inhibitors are likely to restrain the global market during the forecast period.

Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market: Segmentation

The global histone deacetylase inhibitors market can be segmented based on class, application and end-user. In terms of class, the market can be classified into class I HDACs, class II HDACs, class III HDACs, and class IV HDACs. Based on application, the global histone deacetylase inhibitors market can be categorized into neurology, oncology, and others. Oncology is expected to be a major segment of the market due to large patient population and increase in the need for newer therapies to treat cancer. FDA-approved products currently available in the market include Vidaza, orinostat (Zolinza), Dacogen, and Romidepsin (Istodax). However, pharmaceutical companies are investing in R&D and pre-clinical activities of histone deacetylase inhibitors for treatment of different diseases. In terms of end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals, specialty clinics, and research & academic institutes.

Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market: Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global histone deacetylase inhibitors market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to lead the global market during the forecast period, followed by Europe. Dominance of the two regions is attributed to high income of the population, high R&D spending capacity, early adoption of innovative therapeutics, and well-established health care infrastructure. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to improved health care infrastructure, increase in cancer patient population, and rise in government initiatives.

Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global histone deacetylase inhibitors market include Celleron Therapeutics Ltd., Novartis International AG, Pfizer, Inc., Celgene Corporation, Eisai Co., Ltd., Merck & Co., AstraZeneca plc, Acetylon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Envivo Pharmaceuticals.

