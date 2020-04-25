Printed Circuit Board Materials Market Insights On Future Scenario, 2018 To 2025

Global Printed Circuit Board Materials Market: Overview

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) is considered as the interface of active and passive components or IC substrates made of fiberglass, composite epoxy, or other laminate materials. Conductive pathways are etched or printed onto a board, which connects different components on the board such as transistors, resistors, and integrated circuits. PCBs are used in computers and are foundation of many internal components such as network interface cards and video cards. PCBs are commonly associated with computers; however, they are also used in many other electronic devices such as radios, camera, TVs, mobile phones, and tablets. Earlier, PCBs were made from materials such as Bakelite, Masonite, layered cardboard, and thin wooden planks. Holes were drilled into the material and then flat brass wires were riveted or bolted onto the board.

Global Printed Circuit Board Materials Market: Drivers

The Printed Circuit Board Materials market is anticipated to expand at a healthy pace owing to the high growth rate of the electronics industry. Increase in technological advancements such as Internet of Things (IoT) is anticipated to boost the demand for PCBs during the forecast period. Rise in concern over the e-waste generated and its recycling is the primary factor hampering the Printed Circuit Board Materials market.

Global Printed Circuit Board Materials Market: Key Segments

Based on type of material, the Printed Circuit Board Materials market can be segmented into FR-4, CEM-3, polyimide, Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), and others. FR4 (Flame Retardant-4) is a glass fiber epoxy laminate. It uses eight layers of glass fiber materials. It is a widely used PCB material, as it is suitable for the manufacture of a range of PCBs, from one-layer to multi-layer PCBs. CEM in CEM-3 stands for Composite Epoxy Material. CEM-3 substrate material is a general-purpose substrate material for single-side and double-side application which requires electric stability and PCB process-ability with simple circuit driving. The others segment includes remaining material types such as FR-1, FR-2, FR-3, polyflon, polyester, XPC, and duroid.

In terms of geography, the Printed Circuit Board Materials market can be split into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Asia Pacific is the key region of the Printed Circuit Board Materials market in terms of value. It is also a rapidly growing region of the PCB materials market. North America and Europe hold significant share of the Printed Circuit Board Materials market. The Printed Circuit Board Materials market in Latin America and MEA is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period.

Global Printed Circuit Board Materials Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the Printed Circuit Board Materials market are Atlas Fibre Company, Ventec International Group, Gabriel Benmayor S.A., San Francisco Circuits, Inc., Nippon Graphite Fiber Co., Ltd., Arlon Electronic Materials Division, Isola Group, Panasonic Corporation, Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corporation, ITEQ Corporation, Denka Company Limited, Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd., Park Electrochemical Corp. and Rogers Corporation.

