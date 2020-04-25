Project Insight: Industrial Construction Projects – Europe: Analysed by Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects
Construction Intelligence Center (CIC) is currently tracking industrial construction projects in Europe with a total value of US$339.8 billion. Of this, US$153.6 billion is in the planning stage and US$109.9 billion is in the execution stage. Russia accounts for the highest value with US$193.8 billion, followed by the UK with projects valuing US$26.8 billion. Germany and Belarus follow with industrial construction projects with a value of US$19.3 billion and US$14.1 billion respectively. The highest value projects in Europe are the US$20.0 billion Ust-Luga Gas Chemical Production Plant project and the US$12.0 billion Mayskiy Polyethylene Terephthalate Production Complex both located in Russia.
Download PDF Brochure for Latest Research Study: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2266674
According to CIC analysis, Europe has the lowest investment of all the regions in industrial construction, which reflects its position as a mature but slow-growth economic area. Industrial production in the EU is on a downward trajectory, falling by 0.5% in December 2018 compared with November 2018, and down by 0.9% in the Eurozone over the same period. Compared with December 2017, industrial production in the Eurozone decreased by 4.2% in December 2018 and by 2.7% for the European Unions 28 countries (EU28). However, average industrial production for 2018 rose by 1.1% in the euro area and by 1.3% in the EU28 compared with 2017.
Key Highlights
– The total pipeline of projects is valued at US$339.8 billion with US$50.6 billion being spent in 2019 and US$74.7 billion in 2020.
– The highest value of projects are at the planning stage with a total value of US$153.6 billion, followed by projects in execution with US$109.9 billion.
– Projects in the pre-execution stage amount to US$52.7 billion, while those at the pre-planning stage total US$23.4 billion.
– Assuming all projects in the current pipeline proceed as planned, spending will reach US$74.7 billion in 2020 and fall to US$20.3 billion in 2023. The highest value of project completions will be in 2021, with a value of US$60.8 billion.
– The top contractors in the region are VINCI Construction based in France and Uhde Inventa-Fischer based in Germany. The top engineers are NIPIgazpererabotka based in Russia and McDermott International headquartered in the US.
Scope
– The report provides analysis based on CIC projects showing total project values for Europe and analysis by stage and funding for the top ten countries.
– The top 50 projects are listed for the region giving country, stage, value of industrial construction.
– Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.
– Country profiles are provided for the top 10 countries including Russia, the UK, and Germany.
– The value is also provided for six types of industrial project by stage.
Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2266674
Reasons to buy
– Gain insight into the development of the industrial construction sector.
– Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development for the region and top 10 countries to support business development activities.
– Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
90 State Street,
Albany NY,
United States – 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease
Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/