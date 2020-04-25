Surface Preparation Machines Market To 2027 Comprehensive Analysis and Future Estimations

Surface Preparation Machines Market – Introduction

Surface preparation is a method used to enhance the adhesive strength of a surface. The surface preparation process cleans the surface (either metallic or non-metallic) as well as provides a proactive coating. Surface preparation comprise a group of machines or equipment that can be used to correct flooring imperfections on any type of surface, either metallic or non-metallic. Surface preparation machines are used to remove floor stains and to correct flooring imperfections.

Surface preparation machines are of various types: concrete scarifiers, floor polishing machine, floor grinder, tile removers, scabblers, and shot blasters etc. Several methods are used for surface preparation, such as, chemical cleaning (SSPC-SP1), tool cleaning (tool cleaning is of two types: hand tool cleaning (SSPC-SP 2) and power tool cleaning (SSPC-SP 3), high-low or combinational pressure water cleaning (SSPC-SP 12), and abrasive blast cleaning (SSPC-SP5 / NACE 1 from SSPC-SP11 / NACE 5).

Surface Preparation Machines Market–Competitive Landscape

In June 2019, Marco Group International acquired Canada based Manus Abrasive Systems Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of surface preparation equipment.

In January 2018, Marco Group International, a manufacturer of surface preparation equipment, acquired JAD Equipment Co., an Ohio based company and distributor of surface preparation equipment.

Husqvarna Group

Incorporated in 1689, Husqvarna Group is based in Sweden, Europe. The company has expertise in manufacturing surface preparation equipment. It offers tools for surface preparation, tools for power trowels, diamond blades for masonry and tile sawing, and diamond tools for wall sawing, floor sawing, early entry sawing, handheld cutting, drilling, and angle grinders.

Rust-Oleum Corporation

Established in 1921, Rust-Oleum Corporation is based in Illinois, United States. The company is a manufacturer of surface preparation machines for protective paints, cleaning, wood stain, and coatings for home and industrial use. The company offers solutions according to industry. The company is a subsidiary company of RPM International, Inc.

Marco Group International, Inc.

Founded in 1944, Marco Group International, Inc. is based in Iowa, United States. The company possesses expertise in the manufacturing of surface preparation tools for surface preparation and proactive coating industries. The company is ISO 9001:2008 certified by Intertek Testing Services. The company provides various equipment for blasting, coating, vacuums, and safety and dust collectors. It also provides repair and modernization services.

BW Manufacturing, Inc.

Incorporated in 1996, BW Manufacturing, Inc. is located in Michigan, United States. The company is involved in the manufacturing and designing of complex, high-quality and advanced equipment for surface preparation, restoration, and maintenance industry. The company provides shot blast equipment, scarifying equipment, dust containment systems, diamond grinding/polishing, magnet broom, and trailers.

Some of the significant players in the surface preparation machines market are Aramsco, Inc., Equipment Development Company, Inc., Unitec, Inc., Klindex SRL, BartellGlobal, Surface Preparation, Herr Industrial, Inc., Surface Preparation Solutions & Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Metallizing Equipment co. Private limited, among others.

Surface Preparation Machines Market – Dynamics Rise in Number of Building Construction and Government Regulations Driving the Demand for Surface Preparation Machines Population is growing rapidly, due to which construction and building manufacturing demand is increasing; thus, increasing growth in the construction and building sector is projected to propel the surface preparation machines market growth globally. Moreover, increasing demand for surface preparation machines from various applications such as shipbuilding, oil & gas, offshore exploration, aerospace, and construction are expected to propel the market growth in the forthcoming years. Increasing shift from traditional surface preparation machines to advanced surface preparation machines is expected to provide growth opportunities to the surface preparation machines market. Rising demand for advanced surface preparation machines is expected to drive the market growth in the next few years as they provide cost effective and high productivity operations as compared to manual surface preparation machines. Further, increasing environmental and government regulations regarding reconstruction of buildings is expected to boost the market growth in the next few years. Rise in demand for mortars, coatings, paints, and floor coverings among end-users is anticipated to fuel the demand for surface preparation machines. As a result, the surface preparation machines market is expected to grow at an impressive pace in the forthcoming years. Additionally, continuous advent of new flooring materials is encouraging the manufacturing companies to redesign accessories for existing surface preparation machines, which is expected to fuel the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

