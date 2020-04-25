Vat Dyes Market Application, Types, End-User, Regional Analysis & Forecast

Global Vat Dyes Market: Overview

Vat dyes are primarily used for coloring cellulosic fibers such as cotton fibers. These dyes are solubilized in a vat through the fermentation process, which is known as vatting. Vat dye is applied in soluble reduced form to impregnate the fiber .It then gets oxidized in the fiber back to its original insoluble form. Vat dyes possess high color fastness and poor rubbing fastness. Indigo dye is the common and important type of vat dyes. Vat dyes are especially fast to light and washing. These dyes are used in cotton dyeing, wherein high wash and boil fastness is required. Pure vat dyes have limited usage in animal fibers (wool, natural silk, and various hairs) due to the high alkali concentration in the dye bath. Vat dyes require a reducing agent to solubilize them. It is reduced to a soluble form by means of a strong reducing agent, such as hydrosulfite. Different stages of vat dyeing include vatting, dying, and oxidation. Various shades of vat dyes are available in the market. These include blue, green, orange, red, and yellow.

Rise in demand for vat dyes in the textile industry is a key factor driving the global vat dyes market. Demand for textiles has been increasing in emerging economies. Changes in lifestyle, rise in urbanization, and increase in disposable incomes are the key factors driving the textile industry across the globe. This, in turn, is boosting the vat dyes market. Manufacturers of dyes strive to introduce products with more color variations and stability in order to attract customers. Demand for textiles is in direct proportion to the increase in standard of living in emerging countries such as China, India, and Brazil. Growth in the fashion industry is another significant factor that is positively affecting the vat dyes market. Increase in consumer preference for exceptional thermal insulation, breathability, durability, and strength is anticipated to drive the global vat dyes market. Rise in popularity of natural paint fibers such as jute, hemp, cotton, flax, and other cellulosic fibers is also anticipated to augment the vat dyes market

Based on type, the global vat dyes market can be classified into indigo, thioindigo dyes, anthraquinone derivatives, carbazole derivatives, and others. Of these, indigo and anthraquinone derivatives are well-established vat dyes in the market. In terms of application, the global vat dyes market can be segregated into cotton, yarns, open width fabrics, and knitted fabrics.

The global vat dyes market expanded moderately in 2017. This trend is estimated to continue during the forecast period. Asia Pacific dominates the global vat dyes market. Rise in population, increase in urbanization, immense progress made in the textile sector, and changes in lifestyle are projected to boost the vat dyes market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Demand for vat dyes is high in countries such as China, India, and Japan in the region. Expansion in the textile market and advancements in fashion technologies in Germany, the U.K., and France are driving the market in Europe. Demand for vat dyes in North America is driven by the growth in the fashion industry. The vat dyes market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, owing to the recent economic development in these regions.

Key players operating in the global vat dyes market include Mongolia Yabulai Dyestuff Co.,Ltd., Hangzhou Shenhang Chemical Co.,Ltd., Royce International, and Qingdao Yuejiang Chemical Co., Ltd.

