1, 10-Phenanthroline Anhydrous Market: Future Innovation Strategies, Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2023

Phenanthroline is an organic heterocyclic compound and a chelating agent with high affinity towards metal ions. The chemical is generally prepared by two consecutive sequential Skraup reactions of glycerol with o-phenylenediamine and an oxidizing agent such as traditional aqueous arsenic acid or nitrobenzene. Sulfuric acid is used as a catalysit in this reaction. After dehydration reaction acrolein is produced from glycerol and goes into further cyclization followed by reaction with amine to get condensed. 1, 10-phenanthroline anhydrous is majorly used as a chelating agent in various industries. It is also largely used in co-ordination chemistry as ligand (a bonding molecule which helps a central metal atom to form a co-ordination complex by binding). 1, 10-phenanthroline is soluble in water it is also soluble in organic solvents. The chemical is non-toxic in nature.

1, 10-phenanthroline anhydrous can be used in several applications of applied chemistry. The chemical is used as an inhibitor of metallopeptidase enzymes (ia protease enzyme whose catalytic mechanism comprises a metal). 1, 10-phenanthroline is majorly used for zinc peptidases. Another major application of this chemical is in co-ordination chemistry where it is used as a functional group bonding agent for metal ions to form co-ordination complex compounds. 1, 10-phenanthroline is primarily used in industrial applications as chelating agent. The chemical is also used in analysis formulations in end-user industries such as food, beverage, pharmaceutical, etc.

1, 10-pehanthroline is a specialty chemical catering to very niche markets. As demand of 1, 10-phenathroline is dependent on low volume and specialty market, its price is expected to be at higher side, especially from manufacturers in developed regions such as North America and Europe. In price sensitive regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East where demand of 1, 10-phenanthroline is even lower due to absence of technology and proper scopes of usage, higher price may act as a constraint for growth in its demand. 1, 10-phenanthroline has also experienced decline in demand in developed regions such as North America and Europe. The market is expected to grow further in future because of technological advancements and economic bloom in FMCG sector in Asia Pacific region.

Developed regions such as Europe and North America together contribute to larger portion of the market. Economic crisis resulting in fewer investments for R&D sectors in European and North American market is expected to act as a restraint for growth in 1, 10-phenanthroline market in these regions. On the other hand, Chinese manufacturers are more focusing on developed markets such as Europe and North America to sell their products in a cheaper price. This situation has forced 1, 10-phenathroline manufacturers to cut their expenditures on development or manufacturing of the chemical. With rising economy and technological advancements, the market is expected to be driven by Asia Pacific and Middle East region in future. Currently local manufacturers contribute to a very small portion of Asia Pacific market but with saturation of European and North American market of 1, 10-phenathroline, market share of local manufacturers is expected to increase.

