Advantame Market Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience and Forecast to 2027

Advantame: Market outlook

The rising consumption of unhealthy/ comfort sugary food with high calories has led to an alarming rise in obese population globally. Developed countries in America and Europe such as the US, France, and the United Kingdom among others are recording increasing obesity rates among the population. Increasing health issues among the population led to an increase in the demand for non-caloric sweetener. In the global food and beverage market, the demand for advantame is on rising owing to its non-caloric sweetener properties. Advantame is one of the most recent, high potency low-calorie sweeteners to arrive in the food and beverage market with clean sugar-like the taste. Advantame is most potent sugar by far and it is 20,000 times sweeter than the table sugar. Advantame with ultra-high potency has proved to be used at low concentrations to sweeten the food and beverages. Also, at ultra-low levels advantame act as flavor enhancers. In the global food and beverage market, North America and the Asia Pacific held the major share in production and consumption of advantame, owing to the presence of key players in the region. Besides, unique promotional activities and strategies applied by manufacturers in the region are also propelling the rapid growth of advantame in the food and beverage industry. With the increasing demand for low-calorie sweetener in the market, it can be anticipated that the demand for advantame will boom in the coming future.

Rising Demand for Advantame in Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Industry

The increasing trend of sedentary lifestyle is contributing to the increased incidences of obesity, lifestyle diseases, and chronic ailments. In the global food and beverage market, there is a significant uptick in the consumption of convenient, packaged and ready-to-eat food products. However, increasing concern regarding the bad consequences of unhealthy eating is prompting consumers to opt for low calorie or sugar-free diet. This, in turn, compels food manufacturers to increase the use of low calorie or sugar-free sweeteners such as advantame in their products. Advantame is also got approval from the FDA as an artificial sweetener. The demand for advantame is escalating at a robust growth rate in the food and beverage industry and also in the pharmaceutical industry. In the food and beverage industry, advantame is used in processed foods and cooking. Also, advantame is gaining its application in confectioneries and chewing gums owing to taste enhancement and extending chewing time respectively. On the other hand, advantame is also regarded as a great flavor enhancer, enhancing many flavors such as fruit, dairy, citrus, and mint. Advantame is also viewed as an excellent masking agent for functional ingredients such as added proteins, vitamins and minerals in the food products. On the other hand, increasing demand for a natural sweetener such as stevia is one of the major competitors of advantame, restricting the growth of advantame.

Advantame: Key Players

Key player operating in global advantame market is Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

Thus, government bodies are stepping up efforts to make amendments in the food & beverage industry regarding the use of sweet content in processed food. Also, rising health awareness has led to increased adoption of low caloric food and drink creating enough space for the growth of advantame in global food and beverage industry. Low-calorie Natural Sweeteners such as advantame are expected to witness substantial growth in the near future. Apart from all the above-mentioned factors increasing awareness among manufacturers about the potential of advantame is paving for the robust growth in the coming future.

