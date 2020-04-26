Antifreeze Proteins Market Future Adoption Overview 2028

TMR Research delivers incisive insights into emerging regions in its latest report titled, “Antifreeze Proteins Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2028”.

Global Antifreeze Proteins Market: Snapshot

Antifreeze proteins are the ice structuring proteins, which are categorized under polypeptides and produced by certain bacteria, plants, fungi, and animals. These polypeptides can withstand extremely low temperatures. Therefore, antifreeze proteins are perfect to survive in subzero conditions. These special proteins’ function lies in binding the ice crystals for inhibiting its growth. Therefore, antifreeze proteins find its potential applications, especially in food and beverages industry. However, cosmetics and healthcare industries are also adopting antifreeze proteins at a fast pace.

Ice has become a major problem when it comes to storing foods in frozen condition. Once the temperature drops below zero, it leads to the formation of ice crystals in frozen food products. These ice crystals are responsible for deteriorating the texture of the food. Antifreeze proteins are used in tackling such problem and storing food products without losing any texture. Such advantages are also majorly propelling expansion in the global antifreeze proteins market.

Apart from the frozen meat and fish, ice cream, and dough, antifreeze proteins are also extensively used in vegetables, fruits, and dairy products to maintain its flavor and texture. Thus, soaring demand from bakery and confectionary industry is also providing impetus to the growth of the global antifreeze proteins market. Additionally, these special proteins have shown its potential applications in the medical industry. For Instance, in blood banks, antifreeze proteins are widely used for storing blood platelets for a longer period of time in frozen condition. Therefore, it helps in reducing the maintenance cost at drastic levels. All such USPs are also contributing demand in the global antifreeze proteins market.

Global Antifreeze Proteins Market: Overview

Antifreeze proteins (AFPs) have developed in various species of fish, plants, bacteria, and fungi. They thwart formation of ice crystals which damage cells and hence enable organisms to survive in extreme environments. Such antifreeze proteins sourced from plants, fish, insects, and microorganisms, namely bacteria, fungi, and diatoms are finding usage in various applications in different industries. As a result, the global antifreeze proteins market is set to see exponential growth in the near term.

The global antifreeze proteins market is dominated by a handful of deep-pocketed players who are focusing to developing better technologies for smoother extraction of the product from fish in colder climates. This will likely have a positive impact on the market.

Global Antifreeze Proteins Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global antifreeze proteins market is seeing a great deal of demand from a range of biomedical applications. Most prominent among those is in the emerging area of cryogenics that entails preserving body tissues for usage later. Antifreeze proteins find usage in organ transplants and vaccinations too. Apart from the biomedical applications, the global antifreeze proteins market is also being boosted by demand from the cosmetic and food industries. For example, they are used in food products such as ice creams.

Despite the surging demand, the global antifreeze proteins market is running into headwinds because of the complexity of the procedure. Extraction of antifreeze proteins particularly from fish is an involved procedure. It requires substantial investments in research and development. This is preventing aspiring players from foraying into the space. Hence, the global antifreeze proteins market is consolidated.

Global Antifreeze Proteins Market: Trends and Opportunities

Among the various types of products available in the global antifreeze proteins market, those derived from fish are mainly seeing demand for applications such as organ transplants and vaccinations. Those are also seeing widespread uptake in cosmetic industry, especially for formulating anti-aging creams and food products, namely frozen desserts and ice creams.

The two forms in which antifreeze proteins are sold in the market are solid and liquid. Between the two, the solid antifreeze proteins are seeing greater uptake in the food and medical industries. The frozen food industry, in particular, is driving demand.

Global Antifreeze Proteins Market: Regional Analysis

From a geographical standpoint, the global antifreeze proteins market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the Wolrd (RoW). Among those, North America currently holds a significant share in the market because of the large-scale production of antifreeze proteins in the region mainly for medical purposes. Presence of several research institutes for life sciences and biotechnology research are main drivers of demand in the region. Going forward, the market in North America is expected to make gigantic strides because of them.

Europe is another key region in the global antifreeze proteins owing to the presence of numerous state-of-the-art research centers constantly trying to come up with enhanced extraction methods.

Global Antifreeze Proteins Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the global antifreeze proteins market that have been profiled in the report are Sirona Biochem, AF Protein (Aqua Bounty Technologies), Kaneka Corp., Unilever, and ProtoKinetix. They offer wide ranging antifreeze proteins to cater to the various requirements of end use segments. They have their geographical footprints all over and are seen expending large amounts on better extraction technologies.

