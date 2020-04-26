Antioxidant Drink Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Groupe Castel, The Kraft Heinz, PepsiCo

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Antioxidant Drink Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Antioxidant Drink Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Antioxidant Drink. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP (United States), Groupe Castel (France), ITO EN (Japan), NCFC (United Kingdom), PepsiCo (United States), Pernod Ricard (France), The COCA-COLA Company (United States) and The Kraft Heinz Company (United States).

Antioxidant Drinks are the beverages in which there are natural or manmade anti oxides in order to prevent any damage caused by free radicals to the body. These drinks are rich in vitamins and minerals. Mostly coffee is also considered as the one of the best antioxidant drinks in America. Moreover, there are some types of juices also which helps in providing great health benefits by their antioxidant nature such as fruit juices, bitter beers, red wine, and green tea are also considered as the rich source for these types of drinks. By the FRAP (the ferric reducing ability of plasma) test, it is seen that dark chocolate contains more antioxidant properties and hence the consumers having preferences for dark chocolate shakes is driving the market.

Market Drivers

Increasing Consumer Preferences for Drinking Antioxidant Drinks due to their Numerous Health Benefits

Rising Health Issues due to the Deficiency of Antioxidant in People

Market Trend

Rising Influence of Online Retailing

Increasing Trend of Different Varieties of Flavours in these Drinks

Restraints

High Prices of these Drinks

Opportunities

Growing Exposure to Radiation, Pollution, Chemicals, and Smoking results in Free radical Damage which in turn Give Rise to this Market

Increase More in Demand for Rosemary Extract by the Companies

Challenges

Increasing Threat from Different Substitutes Beverages

Concern Related Towards the High Dosages of these antioxidant

The Global Antioxidant Drink is segmented by following Product Types:

Fortified Water, Herbal Elixirs, Functional Hydration

Major applications/end-users industry are:

Online Sales, Offline Sales

Natural Antioxidant: Vitamin E, Vitamin C, Polyphenols & Carotenoids, Natural Extracts

Top Players in the Market are: DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP (United States), Groupe Castel (France), ITO EN (Japan), NCFC (United Kingdom), PepsiCo (United States), Pernod Ricard (France), The COCA-COLA Company (United States) and The Kraft Heinz Company (United States)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Antioxidant Drink Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Antioxidant Drink market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Antioxidant Drink Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Antioxidant Drink

Chapter 4: Presenting the Antioxidant Drink Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Antioxidant Drink market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Antioxidant Drink Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Antioxidant Drink Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

