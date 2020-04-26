Breath Analyzers Market: Growth Opportunities & Technology Developments by 2019

Breath analyzers refers to those devices that are used for the purpose of estimation of blood alcohol content through an exhaled breath. These devices were the first that were introduced in the year 1940’s for the purpose of alcohol detection, however, enhancements in research and development has further expanded the usage of breath testing devices in the sector of healthcare for diagnosis. These gadgets work on the principle of measurement of compounds and gases in an exhaled breath even at a lower concentration (in parts per million or billion).

The international breath analyzers market is highly fragmented. The report profiles a few of the eminent market players in the world market for breath analyzers, such as, Intoximeters, Inc., Alcohol Countermeasure Systems, Inc., Quest Products, Lifeloc Technologies, Inc., Dragerwerk AG & Co, and many other key players

In accordance with a recent market research report that has been published by Transparency Market Research, the world market for breath analyzers is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 41.3% over the period between 2013 and 2019. The report also projects the international market for breath analyzers to reach a market valuation of around US$ 4,518.4 mn by the year 2019. The overall market was worth around US$ 402.1 mn in the year 2012.

Request Sample @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=254

North America to Continue with its Regional Supremacy over the Period of Forecast

The world market for breath analyzers has been regionally segmented into the geographies of South America, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Europe. North America has accounted for the lion’s share of the international market for breath analyzers in the year 2012. The dominance in this region is observed due to presence of large base of population that is addicted to excessive alcohol consumption leading to stringent government policies that mandates the usage of alcohol testing devices at various work places. This region is trailed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience a very high growth over the period of forecast that extends from the year 2013 to the year 2019. The demand for breath analyzers in this region is anticipated due to the increase in offences related to drunken driving, change in lifestyle and rise in disposable incomes. Likewise, rise in demand for advanced healthcare services for the purpose of detection of asthma, tuberculosis and various other diseases that have triggered the growth of this market in many of the Asian countries.

Request Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=254

Expansion on the Base of Drunk Population to Trigger Market Growth

Advancements in the research and development activities have now advanced the usage of breath analyzers or breath testing devices in the segment of medical and healthcare sector for the purpose of accurate diagnosis. Breath testing devices work on the simple principle of the measurement of gases in an exhaled breath at a low concentration. Due to their accurate, non-invasive, and quick diagnosis, breath analyzers have obtained tremendous importance in the recent past.

[wp-rss-aggregator]