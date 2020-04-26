Brushless DC Motor Market is projected to touch USD $71,942.6 million in 2026 – Brushless DC motor market include Allied Motion Technologies, Ametek, Arc Systems

The global brushless DC motor market size is expected to reach $71,942.6 million in 2026, from $34,153.5 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2019 to 2026. Brushless DC motor is a synchronous DC motor powered by a DC power source. These motors are highly efficient in generating large amount of torque over a wide speed range. They have permanent magnets on the outside and a spinning armature on the inside. The permanent magnets rotate around the fixed armature, which is called the rotor. The rotor moves 180-degrees when an electric current is connected to the armature. The brushes act as the rotor spins, which contacts the stator, allowing the rotor to spin to a full of 360-degrees by flipping the magnetic field.

The features of brushless DC motors such as enhanced speed torque, high efficiency, reliability, durability and outstanding controllability boosts its adoption in many industrial applications. The rise in demand for electric vehicles from developing countries, increase in demand for HVAC applications and surge in robotics technology are some of the key factors that fuel the market growth. However, factors such as slow-down in the automotive industry and high initial cost of investment and complexity are restricting the market growth. Furthermore, the growing industrial robotics technology is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the brushless DC motors market in the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include Brushless DC motor market include Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Ametek Inc., Arc Systems Inc., B?hler Motor GmbH, Faulhaber, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Maxon motors AG, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Nidec Corporation and Oriental Motor Co. Ltd.

The global Brushless DC motor market is segmented on the basis of rotor type, end user and region. By rotor type, it is divided into inner rotor brushless DC motors and outer rotor brushless DC motors. The inner rotor segment is anticipated to dominate the global Brushless DC motor market in the future, owing to its adoption in industrial robots due to rising trend toward automation and technical improvements in industrial robots. By end user, it is divided as industrial machinery, automotive, healthcare, HVAC industry and others. Others include consumer electronic products, automation, aerospace & defense, energy and robotics. The industrial machinery segment is projected to dominate the global Brushless DC motor market during the forecast period.

The global Brushless DC motor market is analyzed across four geographical regions, which include North America (the U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Russia and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea, India and the Rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share during forecast period and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR.

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Brushless Dc Motors Market, By Rotor Type

Chapter 5: Brushless Dc Motors Market, By End-User

Chapter 6: Brushless Dc Motors Market, By Region

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

8.2. Ametek Inc.

8.3. Arc Systems Inc.

