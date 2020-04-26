Cognitive Data Management Market Size | Know About Major Companies | IBM, Salesforce, SAP SE, Informatica, Microsoft Corporation, Cognizant

Cognitive data management facilitates to automate the manual activities in data management by the utilizing cognitive computing. This type of data management supports to reduce the administrative burden imposed by data management and thereby minimize errors. Owing to the technological advancements and the development of advanced tools and intelligent algorithms the data governance & management has become much easier, which is further boosting the demand for cognitive computing solutions among data-intensive industries that comprise banking, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare.

The factors such as the advancements in industrial IT infrastructure and widespread adoption of IoT-based devices among the enterprises are boosting them to adopt advanced data analytics & management solutions to process their data and extract actionable insights, which in turn are propelling the growth of the cognitive data management market. Moreover, the rising adoption of cloud technology and higher acceptance by SMEs are further expected to offer significant opportunities for the cognitive data management market to grow. However, the high deployment cost and integration of newer technologies within existing infrastructure are the major challenges that are anticipated to hamper the growth of the cognitive data management market.

Key players profiled in the report include IBM Corp., Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE, Informatica, Microsoft Corporation, Cognizant, HPE, Oracle Corporation, Attivio, and CognitiveScale, Inc. among others.

The “Global Cognitive Data Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the cognitive data management market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global cognitive data management market with detailed market segmentation by the solution, deployment mode, industry verticals, and geography. The global Cognitive data management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Cognitive data management market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global cognitive data management market based on the solution, deployment mode, and industry verticals. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall cognitive data management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the cognitive data management market.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. COGNITIVE DATA MANAGEMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. COGNITIVE DATA MANAGEMENT MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

6. COGNITIVE DATA MANAGEMENT MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. COGNITIVE DATA MANAGEMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS T-2027 – SOLUTION

8. COGNITIVE DATA MANAGEMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS T-2027 – DEPLOYMENT MODE

9. COGNITIVE DATA MANAGEMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS T-2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL

10. COGNITIVE DATA MANAGEMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS T-2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. COGNITIVE DATA MANAGEMENT MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. ATTIVIO

12.2. COGNITIVESCALE, INC.

12.3. COGNIZANT

12.4. HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE

12.5. IBM CORPORATION

12.6. INFORMATICA

12.7. MICROSOFT CORPORATION

12.8. ORACLE CORPORATION

12.9. SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

12.10. SAP SE

13. APPENDIX

