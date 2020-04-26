Converter Transformer Comprehensive Market Study – Turnaround Updates Revealed

The ‘Converter Transformer’ market is expected to see a growth according to latest report released by AMA Research highlighting development scenario with compelling market sizing by revenue and volume (Consumption, Production)* ranging from 2013-2025. The study feature not only specific market forecasts, but also include significant value-added commentary on Market Trends, Technological Trends and Innovations, Regulatory Trends and Policies, Market Maturity Indicators, Market Share Movements, Growth Drivers and Constraints, New Entrants into the Market & Entry/Exit Barriers and Consumer Demographics.

Some of the profiled players in study out of the total coverage list includes

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland),General Electric (United States),Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Company Ltd. (China),Siemens AG (Germany),Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India),Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India),Toshiba (Japan),Kirloskar Electric Company Limited (India)

Converter Transformer Market Definition:

Converter transformer refers to the special transformer help in stepping the voltage of the AC supply in the network. This is designed for offering high current for industrial applications. Converter transformer is capable of operating with 12 pulses. This eliminates numerous harmonic current components by using a star-to-delta (wye-delta) connection of transformer winding. Owing to the growing demand for efficient power transmission solutions need for integration of smart grid technologies and rising government infrastructure will drive the market for converter transformer in the forecasted period.

Market Scope Overview:

by Application (Windfarms, Oil & Gas , Grid Connections, By), Power Rating (Below 500MW, 501-999MW, 000-2000MW, More Than 2000MW), Configuration (Back-to-back, Monopolar, Bipolar, Multi-terminal), Voltage level (200kV, 201-400kV, 401-600kV, 601-800kV, Voltage exceeding 800)

Check Inside Story on Trending Factors with Regional Attention:

Technological Innovation Aimed At Improving Manufacturing Process

Growing Demand for Efficient Transmission Solution

Rising Government Investments

High Capital Requirements

Lack of Standardizations

Country Level Break-up of market Size with Cross Segmentation includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.

Table of Contents

Global Converter Transformer Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Converter Transformer Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Converter Transformer Market Forecast

