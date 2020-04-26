Cosmetic Preservatives Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends And Forecast

Cosmetic Preservatives Market: Introduction

Cosmetic preservatives are used as antimicrobials, antioxidants, and stabilizers. Many cosmetics are produced via biodegradable elements. These can decay due to a variety of microbes. The presence of water in products is another reason for decomposition of cosmetics if stored for a long time. This may result in change of odor, viscosity, and color. Cosmetic preservatives are primarily added to product formulations to inhibit the growth of microbes. Based on raw material, preservatives are classified as natural and synthetic. Natural preservatives include oil extracts from plants such as curry leaf, cinnamon leaf, and clove bud. Commonly used synthetic preservatives include parabens, formaldehyde releasers, isothiazolinones, phenoxyethanol, and organic acids. However, synthetic compounds have been proved to be more effective in controlling the development of the bacteria. North America has been the largest cosmetic preservatives market in the world since the last few years.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cosmetic-preservatives-market.html

Preservatives are used in the formulation of face masks, lotions, sunscreens, and scrubs. Various preservatives are available, depending on products such as rinse-off, leave-on, and wet wipes. Leave-on products include creams, body lotions, and deodorants. Rinse-off products comprise shampoos and soaps. Wet wipes include wet tissues and baby wipes.

Parabens are commonly used preservatives and include a wide range of chemicals such as germaben II, methylparaben, and propylparaben. Parabens offer characteristics similar to that of natural preservatives. They also have less adverse effects on the skin when applied. Parabens can be employed in leave-on and rinse-off products. Formaldehyde releasers act as an antimicrobial to prevent side effects caused by excess formaldehyde. Commonly used formaldehyde releasers include germall plus, DMDM hydantoin, imidozolidinyl urea and diazolidinyl urea. The parabens and formaldehyde releasers market is likely to hamper due to carcinogenic effects.

Phenoxyethanol preservatives such as optiphen and optiphen plus are used widely in products such as shampoos, shaving gels, and toothpastes. The market for phenoxyethanol preservatives is expected to expand at a significant rate, owing to the demand for long lasting and more effective products. Isothiazolinones are primarily employed in products such as hair shampoos and other rinse-off products. The Isothiazolinones market witnessed moderate growth in 2014 and is expected to continue in the forecast period. Organic acids such as benzoic acid, sorbic acid, levulinic acid and anisic acid are used as preservatives. These are considered as natural alternatives manufactured synthetically. The organic acid based preservatives witnessed a rise in market in last few years and is expected to continue owing to increasing demand for natural products.

Cosmetic Preservatives Market: Region-wise Insight

The cosmetic preservatives market has shown a considerable growth in North America. This growth was due to the increased awareness regarding beauty products. China has witnessed steady growth in the past and is anticipated to continue thus in the cosmetic preservatives market. This rise in demand is likely due to the increase in consumption of cosmetic products such as facial creams, hair gels and increased health consciousness of the people.

Request Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=13622

This acts as a major driver for the cosmetic preservatives market in China and other developing regions including India and ASEAN. The cosmetic preservatives market in Europe has expanded significantly. The natural preservatives market is expected to emerge largely due to the stringent regulations in the European Union, which limits the use of manufactured chemicals. The global cosmetic preservatives market is anticipated to expand owing to the rising demand for premium products during the forecast period.

Cosmetic Preservatives Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the cosmetic preservatives market include The Dow Chemical Company, Ashland Inc., AE Chemie, INC., Clariant AG, Finetech Industry Limited, Jinan Haohua Industry Co., Ltd., The Procter & Gamble Company, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corporation, Penta Manufacturing Company, LLC., and StruChem Co., Ltd.

[wp-rss-aggregator]