Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market – Global Industry To Witness Highest Growth During 2019-2027

Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market – Overview

Electric motorcycle or scooter is a two-wheeled vehicle powered by an electric motor, where electric power is stored in the form of a rechargeable battery. This battery drives and powers one or more electric motors in the two-wheeler vehicle.

Electric motorcycle and scooters are considerably quieter than traditional powered motorcycles and scooters

Upsurge in vehicular pollution, especially from gasoline powered two-wheeler motorcycles and scooters, has led to an increase in the adoption of electric powered two-wheelers vehicle

Get a Sample PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2398632

High cost of the electric motorcycles and scooters are likely to hamper the growth of the market in the near future

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for electric motorcycle and scooter at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on value (US$ Mn) and volume (thousand units) from 2019 to 2027.

The study includes drivers and restraints of the global electric motorcycle and scooter market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for electric motorcycle and scooter during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the electric motorcycle and scooter market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed price trend analysis, government regulatory scenarios, value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global electric motorcycle and scooter market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the electric motorcycle and scooter market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market.

The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market: Key Segments

Based on product, the global electric motorcycle and scooter market has been classified into scooter and motorcycle.

Increasing demand for alternative fuel vehicles and rising demand for efficient, long-range (mileage), and less noisy vehicles are key factors that are projected to boost the electric two wheeler motor powered vehicle market in the near future.

In terms of battery type, the global electric motorcycle and scooter market has been classified into sealed lead acid and lithium-ion. Increase in demand for large running capacity of the battery supplemented with longer life span and less maintenance have led to significant growth rate of the lithium-ion battery.

Based on technology, the global electric motorcycle and scooter market has been categorized into plug-in and battery segment.

The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2018 to 2027, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year.

Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global electric motorcycle and scooter market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2018 to 2027, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market in terms of attributes such as company overview, product overview, company financials, business strategies, and recent developments.

Key players operating in the electric motorcycle and scooter market include

AIMA

ALTA MOTORS

Aucma EV

BMW Motorrad

Bodo Vehicle Group

BYVIN

Electric Motor Sport, Inc.

Emmelle

Energica Motor Company S.p.A.

Evoke Electric Motorcycles

Fushida, Gamma Technologies

Govecs Group

Hero Eco

Honda Motors

KTM Sportmotorcycle GmbH

Lightning Motorcycle Corp.

Lima Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd.

Lito, Lvjia

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Piaggio & C. SpA

Polaris Industries, Inc.

Qianxi Group

Quantya

Shandong Incalu Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Palla Electric Vehicle Co.

Sinski Motorcycle

Slane

Sunra EV

Suzuki Motor Corporation

TAILG

Terra Motors Corporation

Tork Motors

Wuxi Yadea Export-Import Co.,Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Corporation

YObykes

Z Electric Vehicle

Zero Motorcycles, Inc.

Zhejian Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd.

Zuboo.



The report provides the market size for 2018 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of electric motorcycle and scooter has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on key product, vehicle type, technology, and regional segments of the electric motorcycle and scooter market. Market size and forecast for each major Product and vehicle have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, revenue share for particular business segment, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding.

Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to, company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organization International des Constructeurs d’Automobile (OICA), Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis.

Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2398632

The global electric motorcycle and scooter market has been segmented into:

Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market, by Product

Scooter

Motorcycle

Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market, by Battery Type

Sealed Lead Acid

Lithium-ion

Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market, by Technology

Plug-in

Battery

Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street,

Albany NY,

United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/