Forecast 2025: Global Bone Graft and Substitute Market 2019 Analysis

Bone grafting is a surgical procedure that involves replacement of missing bone with bone from another part of the patient’s body, or an artificial or natural substitute. Bone grafting is feasible because bony tissue has the ability to regrow. As natural bone grows, it replaces the graft completely, resulting in a completely integrated region of new bone. It is seen in prosthodontic procedures, such as dental implants and denture fabrication, where minimal amount of bone needs to be replaced.

Ideal bone graft substitute should be biocompatible, bioresorbable,osteoconductive,osteoinductive, structurally similar to bone ,easy to use and cost effective. Graft substitutes for autologous bone are an appealing alternative. Substitutes include allograft, mineral composites, ceramics, mineral cements, bioactive glass, proteins, and growth factors.

The use and availability of these products has expanded exponentially. The large number of alternatives available and the relative lack of quality information regarding their indications and effectiveness leave the surgeon desiring to use the products with a daunting task. This article provides the surgeon with an overview of the basic concepts of bone grafting and discusses the most commonly used bone-graft substitutes and their potential indications.

The global Bone Graft and Substitute market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Bone Graft and Substitute market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Bone Graft and Substitute in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Bone Graft and Substitute in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Bone Graft and Substitute market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Bone Graft and Substitute market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Bone Graft and Substitute market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Bone Graft and Substitute market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Bone Graft and Substitute companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Bone Graft and Substitute submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bone Graft and Substitute are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Bone Graft and Substitute market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

