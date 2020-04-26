Global Cloud Seeding Equipment Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Cloud Seeding Equipment Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Cloud Seeding Equipment Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Seeding Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

Cloud seeding is a weather modification process which involves dropping of chemical agents into clouds to cause rain. Silver iodide, dry ice and even common table salt are key chemical agents that are seeded into upper part of clouds. This process stimulates the precipitation process and form rain.

In 2018, the global Cloud Seeding Equipment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3147922

The key players covered in this study

Weather Modification, Inc.

North American Weather Consultants, Inc.

Seeding Operations & Atmospheric Research (SOAR)

Kyathi Climate Modification Consultannts LLP

Ice Crystal Engineering

Mettech SpA

AF Jets Sdn Bhd

Snowy Hydro Limited

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Aerial Cloud Seeding Equipment

Ground-Based Cloud Seeding Equipment

Market segment by Application, split into

Fog Dissipation

Snowfall and Rainfall Augmentation

Hail Suppression

Other Weather Modifications

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

If enquiry before buying this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3147922

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Seeding Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Seeding Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]

[wp-rss-aggregator]