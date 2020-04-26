Global Cross-border E-commerce Market Size, Share, Demand & Industry Outlook to 2025

According to Orbis Research industry statistics, the ‘Global Cross-border E-commerce Market’ will inventory a CAGR of about xx% by 2025. This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Cross-border E-commerce market’s growth based on end-users and geography.

The Internet allows consumers to shop online globally, purchasing products and services that may be unavailable or prohibitively expensive in their home countries from websites in other countries and from marketplaces such as Alibaba Group’s Tmall.com that host multinational merchants. This phenomenon, known as cross-border e-commerce or international e-commerce, is growing as advancing technologies help reduce problems associated with international payments, long shipping times and language barriers – making it possible to shop online anywhere and everywhere by laptop and smartphone.

The key players covered in this study

AliExpress

EBay

Amazon

Taobao

Tmall Global

ETao

JD

Wish

Newegg

Lazada

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Clothes, Shoes & Accessories

Health & Beauty Products

Personal Electronics

Computer Hardware

Jewelry, Gems & Watches

Market segment by Application, split into

B2B

B2C

C2C

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cross-border E-commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cross-border E-commerce development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

