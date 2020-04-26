Global HIV Diagnostics Market: Current Status, Statistics, In-depth Analysis and Forecast Outlook 2019-2025
The HIV diagnostics market encompasses diagnostic screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1, 2 and group O incidence testing. These tests have primary applications to screen and differentiate between the various groups and subtypes of human immunodeficiency virus.
Owing to the technological development of disease diagnostic tests and the anticipated development and commercialization of novel, regulatory authorities approved POC and rapid CD4, p24 antigen and EID tests, it is expected that all the major regional market segments will witness an increase in market demand over the forecast period.
In 2018, the global HIV Diagnostics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global HIV Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the HIV Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Alere Inc.
Abbott Healthcare
Abbvie Inc.
Brsitol-Myers Squibb
Janssen Therapeutics
Gilead Sciences
Merck & Co. Inc
VIIV Healthcare
BD Biosciences
Beckman Coulter
Partec
Sysmex
Apogee Flow Systems
PointCare Technologies Inc.
Zyomyx Inc.
Mylan inc.
Roche Diagnostics
Siemens Healthcare
Qiagen
BioMerieux
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Consumables
Assay, Kits and Reagents
Other Consumables
Instruments
Software and Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Antibody Tests
Viral Load Tests
CD4 Tests
Tests for Early Infant Diagnosis
Tests for Viral Identification
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global HIV Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the HIV Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of HIV Diagnostics are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
