Global HIV Diagnostics Market: Current Status, Statistics, In-depth Analysis and Forecast Outlook 2019-2025

The HIV diagnostics market encompasses diagnostic screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1, 2 and group O incidence testing. These tests have primary applications to screen and differentiate between the various groups and subtypes of human immunodeficiency virus.

Owing to the technological development of disease diagnostic tests and the anticipated development and commercialization of novel, regulatory authorities approved POC and rapid CD4, p24 antigen and EID tests, it is expected that all the major regional market segments will witness an increase in market demand over the forecast period.

In 2018, the global HIV Diagnostics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global HIV Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the HIV Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Alere Inc.

Abbott Healthcare

Abbvie Inc.

Brsitol-Myers Squibb

Janssen Therapeutics

Gilead Sciences

Merck & Co. Inc

VIIV Healthcare

BD Biosciences

Beckman Coulter

Partec

Sysmex

Apogee Flow Systems

PointCare Technologies Inc.

Zyomyx Inc.

Mylan inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare

Qiagen

BioMerieux

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Consumables

Assay, Kits and Reagents

Other Consumables

Instruments

Software and Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Antibody Tests

Viral Load Tests

CD4 Tests

Tests for Early Infant Diagnosis

Tests for Viral Identification

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global HIV Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the HIV Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of HIV Diagnostics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

