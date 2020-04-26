Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market Competitive Insights And Precise Outlook 2027

Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market: Introduction

Industrial bakery processing equipment market is primarily impacted by technological innovations as bakery processing companies are always engaged in introducing new processing techniques to produce bakery products of different shape and sizes

Change in consumer requirements and increase in demand from processed food industry has led to the growth of industrial bakery processing equipment market

Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market: Dynamics

Increase in demand for frozen bakery products is considered to be a key factor fueling the growth of the industrial bakery processing equipment market Rise in demand for convenience food due to changes in lifestyle and food habits has augmented the consumption of frozen bakery products such as frozen bread, frozen pizza crust, and frozen cake and pastries



Thus, rise in consumption of frozen bakery products has led to increase in demand for industrial bakery processing equipment, thereby driving the market Improvement in manufacturing process and technological advancements is another key factor boosting the industrial bakery processing equipment market Integration of new and advanced technologies such as process automation, Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI) has enabled food processing sector to operate more efficiently, and generate higher revenue. These technologies aid in improving productivity and reducing operational cost as well as human intervention. However, waste control in the processed food production line is expected to be a major challenge limiting the growth of the industrial bakery processing equipment market in the next few years. Cleaning and floor washing of bakery processing equipment generates a large amount of wastewater which contains grease and rich oil.



In addition, yeast, flour, sugar, and oil are major components in the waste. Thus, proper cleaning of the food processing equipment is required to maintain the quality of the processed food. All these factors are expected to hamper the industrial bakery processing equipment market during the forecast period.

Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on product, the global industrial bakery processing equipment market can be segmented into ovens & proofers, sheeters & molders, mixers & blenders, dividers & rounders, and others The ovens & proofers segment is likely to gain maximum market share in the global industrial bakery processing equipment market from 2019 to 2027 due to its major application in production of bakery products. This product segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace over the forecast period.



Increase in consumption of cookies and biscuits in several countries across the world is expected to drive the demand for ovens & proofers, thereby promoting the growth of the industrial bakery processing equipment market

Based on application, the global industrial bakery processing equipment market can be divided into bread, biscuits & cookies, cakes & pastries, and others

The bread segment is a prominent application area of industrial bakery processing equipment. The segment accounted for major market share in 2018. This segment is projected to maintain its dominance in the global market during the forecast period.

The cakes & pastries segment is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to its increasing consumption across the world

Europe to Lead Global Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market

In terms of region, the global industrial bakery processing equipment market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa Europe accounted for major share of the industrial bakery processing equipment market in 2018, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. However, North America is likely to attain leading position in the global industrial bakery processing equipment market by the end of the forecast period. In Europe, bakery processing equipment manufacturers focus on utilizing new and innovative technologies for proofing various bakery products



The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace in the near future. Countries in Asia Pacific, such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand are experiencing a strong growth in the food industry. Consumption of bakery food products is steadily increasing due to rapid increase in population, urbanization, and rise in income. People prefer to consume bakery products as snacks due to their busy lifestyles and hectic schedules. This is expected to be a major factor that drives the demand for bakery products, thereby boosting the industrial bakery processing equipment market in the region.

