Metal Closures Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast

Metal Closures Market – Overview

The busy life schedule coupled with changing lifestyle of the consumers and increasing concern for product safety and freshness across the globe have helped in the growth of the packaging industry globally. Caps and closures are manufactured from materials like plastics, metals, wood, rubber, etc. and are one of the packaging solutions offered to several industries including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, paints and lubricants, etc. which are primarily involved in packaging their products in plastic or glass bottles and jars. The metal closures have been in use for over couple of decades. The materials used to manufacture metal caps include aluminum, steel and tin plate. All this materials helps in ensuring product safety during storage and transportation. Due to the vast penetration of metal closures across several industrial verticals, the demand for metal closures is anticipated to witness a burgeoning growth throughout the forecast period.

Metal Closures Market – Dynamics

The manufacturers of the metal closures are involved in producing caps and closures that are compatible with a range of storage containers including large bulk storage drums to small glass jars of different shapes and sizes. The metal caps have been in demand predominantly in the food industry. The metal closures deliver eye-catching visual appeal and easy-open convenience while also extending shelf life of the product. These product safety features and user friendly properties of the metal closures are anticipated to drive the metal closures market between 2017 and 2027. However, the presence of other closure systems made of plastics, wood, etc. are expected to act as restraint and challenge the growth of the metal closures market over the forecast period.

Metal Closures Market – Segmentation

The Metal Closures market is segmented as follows:

On the basis of material type, Metal Closures market is segmented into:

Aluminum

Steel

Electrolytic tin plate

On the basis of product type, Metal Closures market is segmented into:

Twist Metal caps

Press – Twist Metal caps

Screw Metal caps

ROPP Metal caps

Roll on Metal caps

Crown Metal caps

On the basis of threading, Metal Closures market is segmented into:

Continuous Thread Metal caps

Lug Metal caps

On the basis of application, Metal Closures market is segmented into:

Food Baby food Dairy products Dressings and Condiments Fish and Sea food Fruits and Desserts Meat and Sausage Nuts and dry fruits Pickles Pet food Others

Beverages Alcoholic Wine Beer Other alcoholic liquors Non Alcoholic Fruit juices Energy drinks Soft drinks Others

Pharmaceuticals

Oils and Lubricants

Chemicals and Paints

Others

Metal Closures Market – Region wise outlook

The global Metal Closures market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Besides having a well-established market, North America is expected to show moderate growth in terms of demand in the metal closures market over the forecast period owing to the wide application and usage of metal closure across several industries. However, Latin America is anticipated to witness a relatively slower growth in the metal closures market owing to its prevailing stagnant economy.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific, which has emerged as a hub for several industries is anticipated to witness a meteoric growth in the metal closure market both in terms of value and volume throughout the forecast period. Emerging economies like India and China due to increasing disposable income coupled with the growth of several industries including food, beverage, pharmaceuticals, etc. in the region are anticipated to play a vital role in the growth of the metal closures market in Asia Pacific. However, Europe and Middle East and Africa are anticipated to witness a sluggish growth in the metal closures market between 2017 and 2027 due to the stagnant economy prevailing in the region.

Metal Closures Market – Key Players

The key players in the Metal Closures market include O.Berk Company LLC, Nippon Closures Co. Ltd, The Cary Company, Crown Holdings, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Global Closure Systems, Closure Systems International, S.M.S CAPS, Herti JSC.

The report offers an accurate evaluation of the market through detailed qualitative insights and verifiable projections about market size. The projections presented in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

