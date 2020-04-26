MWC 2019 Observations:Global Smartphone Industry Development and Trend Analysis

At MWC 2019, 12 models of 5G smartphones were launched with a majority supporting sub-6GHz and most mmWave models were prototypes, initially targeting cloud games, high-definition streaming videos, and multi-camera live streaming. Other than 5G connection, branded vendors have also underscored the screen and lens designs. This report provides a detailed description of smartphone specs and booth highlights of individual brands, including Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, Sony, Nokia, Lenovo and ZTE; examines the future trends of smartphones, including the overview description of 5G baseband ICs developed by Qualcomm, Samsung, Hisilicon, MediaTek, Intel, and UNISOC and those chipmaker’s booth highlights, including their development in 5G, VR/AR, foldable phone design, hole-punch screen, and multi-camera design.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/mwc-2019-observationsglobal-smartphone-industry-development-and-trend-analysis

Companies covered

AGM, Alcatel, Black White Grey Communication Technology, Blackview, Centric Cheng Fong, Doogee, Energizer, Goodix, Google, Huawei, Huo, Intel, Kingcomm, Konect, Konka, Leagoo, Lenovo, LG, MediaTek, Motorola, NOA, Nokia, Nubia, Oppo, Oukitel, Qualcomm, Royole, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Ulefone, Ulephone, Vano, Wiko, Xiaomi, ZTE,

List of Topics

Development of individual smartphone brands such as Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, Sony, Nokia, Lenovo, and ZTE, touching on specs of their phone products and highlights of their booths at MWC 2019.

Development trends of major smartphones including the adoption of 5G ICs, VR/AR, and fordable, hole-punch screen, and multi-camera designs.

Table of Contents

New Product Launches of Smartphone Brands

Future Trends of Smartphones

Conclusion

Request a Sample copy of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3125748

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]

[wp-rss-aggregator]