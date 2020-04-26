Predictive Analytics Market is Booming Worldwide with CAGR of 21.12% | Alteryx, AgilOne, Angoss Software, Domino Data Lab, Dataiku

Increasing Adoption of Big Data and Other Related Technologies will help to boost the global market in the forecasted period. Predictive analytics is the practice of removing information from existing data sets in order to determine patterns and predict future outcomes and trends. The key drivers for the predictive analytics market growth are improved product usability, huge data deluge, adoption of new technologies, and newer levers of the differentiator. Furthermore, database management, data warehouses, forecasting, data mining, and CRM analytics, smart, decision-making process, logistics, data visualization in dashboards, and growing demand of business having analytic abilities are anticipated to trigger global predictive analytics market growth over the forecast period.

Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Predictive Analytics Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Predictive Analytics Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

According to AMA Market Analyst, the Predictive Analytics market may see a growth rate of 21.12%

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Alteryx Inc. (United States),AgilOne (United States),Angoss Software Corporation (Canada),Domino Data Lab (United States),Dataiku (United States),Exago, Inc. (United States),Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) (United States),GoodData Corporation (United States),International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (United States),Information Builders (United States),Kognitio Ltd. (United Kingdom),KNIME.com AG (Switzerland),MicroStrategy, Inc. (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States)

Market Trends:

Escalating Demand for IoT Enabled Predictive Analytics Tools

Introduction to Artificially Intelligent and Big Data Based Highly Advanced Analytical Tools

Market Challenges:

Data Privacy and Validations Concerns across the Global Market

Significant Post Purchase Maintenance and Repairing Complexities in Predictive Analytics

Market Drivers:

Robust Demand for Advanced Forecasting and Analytics to Predict Upcoming Outcomes

Growing Adoption of Predictive Analytics Tools in Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Market Restraints:

Integration Complexities with the Existing Analytics Tools

Significant Differentiation in Government Regulations and Application Development Standards

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Predictive Analytics Market research report include SWOT analysis.

The Predictive Analytics segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Financial Analytics, Risk Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Sales Analytics, Web & Social Media Analytics, Network Analytics), Application (Retail and eCommerce, Manufacturing, Government and defense, Healthcare and life sciences, Energy and utilities, Telecommunication and IT, Transportation and logistics, BFSI, Others), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premises)

The regional analysis of Predictive Analytics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Predictive Analytics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Predictive Analytics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Predictive Analytics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Predictive Analytics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Predictive Analytics Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Predictive Analytics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, Predictive Analytics Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

