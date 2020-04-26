PVC Cling Films Market Insights and In-Depth Analysis 2019-2025 with Types, Products and Key Players

The noted manufacturers in the global PVC cling films market that have been profiled in this report comprise names like Reynolds Group Holding Limited., Sigma Stretch Film Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Thong Guan Industries Berhad, and Multi Wrap (PTY) Limited. Apart these noted players, there are other unrecognized local players who are anticipated to contribute significantly towards the global PVC cling films market.

Triggered by the collective efforts of these noted market players, the report by Transparency Market Research on global PVC cling films market is expected to rise at 4.5% CAGR over the forecast period, from 2018 to 2028. The market value of global PVC cling films market was estimated around US$659.5 mn in 2018.

Rising Inclination towards Convenience Food Augments Market Growth

PVC cling films are economical as compared to various other materials like foils and aluminum wraps. PVC cling films also make more space by keeping the items in an organized fashion through consolidation of items. PVC cling films provide flexible packaging solutions, which is aimed at boosting shelf life of the food product. PVC cling films avert spoilage of packaged fresh produce, such as vegetables, fish, fruits, and meat. PVC cling films are oxygen and moisture resistant. Hence, PVC cling films are extensively utilized in different end-use applications such as packaging of fish and meat, biscuits, cheese and various other products.

Numerous local and international food service outlets make use of PVC cling films in bulk. Therefore, the PVC cling films market is projected to have a robust growth rate over the forecast timeframe.

The global PVC cling films market has experienced robust growth in the last few years due to the rising consumer inclination towards convenient and ready-made food products, mainly because of hectic lifestyles. The rising need for PVC cling films will also generate vast opportunities for the packaging manufacturers to grow along with the market. Food producers are always looking for packaging manufacturers who can offer efficient and high-quality packaging solutions at an economical rate. PVC cling films fulfill such a need. All of these factors are projected to propel global PVC cling films market towards growth.

