Pyroxenite Market Explores New Growth Opportunities by Leading Manufacturers 2025

Pyroxenite is an ultrabasic rock that consists of minerals that belong to the pyroxenes group– predominantly, ferromagnesian minerals other than olivine. Ferromagnesian minerals is a commercial source of magnesia coupled with silica, particularly used in metallurgy applications. Pyroxenite is used as a fluxing as well as sintering agent in blast furnace operations, particularly in the steel & iron industry. Pyroxenite offers several benefits over dolomite, which also is used as a fluxing agent in the steel manufacturing process.

Pyroxenite aids in increasing the productivity of this process by 4%–5% and helps in reducing the usage of dolomite. In addition, it helps in reducing the coke content, due to its high content of minerals such as magnesium oxide and silica content in an assimilated form. This further reduces the energy consumption and carbon dioxide emissions. Apart from the steel industry, pyroxenite is used in the construction industry, particularly for building the kitchen counter tops, interior decorations, and walls.

Based on grade, the pyroxenite market can be bifurcated into Grade-I and Grade-II. Grade-I pyroxenite is composed of the following minerals: MgO (30%–34%), SiO 2 (50%–55%), Al 2 O 3 (1%–2%), CaO (<1.5), and Cr 2 O 3 (0.7%–1.2%); whereas Grade-II pyroxenite comprises MgO (34%–38%), SiO 2 (30%–35%), Al 2 O 3 (1.5%–3%), CaO (<1.5), and Cr 2 O 3 (4%–7%). Grade-II pyroxenite contains a nominal amount of silica and magnesia content, which reduces the sintering temperature by 100°C. Also, it does not require pre-heating treatment, which reduces the energy consumption and results in lower amount of coke and CO 2 and lower slag volume.

However, the use of Grade-I pyroxenite is restricted in low-silica iron ores due to presence of high silica content, which leads to excessive slag formation. Thus, demand for Grade-II pyroxenite is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. This is attributed mainly to its characteristic features. Furthermore, demand for Grade-I pyroxenite is anticipated to rise moderately in high-iron ore operations during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global pyroxenite market are Tata Steel, Bharat Mining Company, Foskor (Pty) Ltd., and Vale SA.