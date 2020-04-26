Research Report on Global Dental Crown And Bridges Industry 2019-2025

This report focuses on the global Dental Crown And Bridges status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Dental Crown And Bridges development in United States, Europe and China.

Dental crowns and bridges are fixed prosthetics devices used to restore teeth size, strength, and shape. Dental crown and bridges also helps in improving teeth appearance. Dental crowns and bridges are made of ceramic or porcelain material. Dental crowns and bridges are also made of other materials such as gold, titanium, metal alloy and acrylic. Dental crowns are used to protect a weak tooth, restore a broken tooth, to cover dental implants and to cover and support a tooth with a large filling. In addition, dental bridges are used to maintain the shape of face, restore ability to chew and speak, and prevent remaining teeth from shifting out of position. These are mounted onto existing teeth by a dentist. Dentists support dental crown and bridge therapies due to their comfort and expertise with performing these restorations.

Europe dominates the global market for dental crown and bridges followed by North America due to presence of major players in the region and rising aging population. Asia is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in global dental crown and bridges market.

China and India are expected to be the fastest growing dental crown and bridges markets in Asia-Pacific region. Some of the key driving forces for dental crown and bridges market in emerging countries are increased per capita spending, growing medical tourism and increasing discretionary incomes.

In 2017, the global Dental Crown And Bridges market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Dentsply International

Nobel Biocare Holdings

Ivoclar Vivadent

Straumann

Zimmer Holdings

Biomet 3I

3M

Smile Central Clinic

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Ceramic

Porcelain Gold

Titanium

Metal Alloy

Acrylic

Market segment by Application, split into

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Dental Laboratories

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Dental Crown And Bridges status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Dental Crown And Bridges development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dental Crown And Bridges are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

