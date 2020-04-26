The report “Simplified Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market Research Report and Outlook by 2019 – 2025” has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are : Furuno, Kelvin Hughes, Consilium, Interschalt Maritime Systems, Japan Radio Co, Danelec Marine, Wartsila SAM Electronics, Maretron, Netwave Systems, L-3 Communications, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Jotron, Kongsberg Maritime, Chongqing Hi-Sea Group, AMI Marine, Raytheon Anschutz, GEM Elettronica, Sirm SPA, Beijing Highlander .

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Simplified Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) market share and growth rate of Simplified Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) for each application, including-

Passenger Ship

Cargo Ship

Naval Ship

Other

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Simplified Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Float Free Capsule

Fixed Capsule

Simplified Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Simplified Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market Report Structure at a Glance:

Executive summary, market introduction, Simplified Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) market definition.

Macroeconomic factors and forecast factors.

Simplified Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market taxonomy – segmentation on the basis of type, end-use, and region.

Pricing analysis, regulatory factors analysis, and value chain analysis.

Simplified Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market dynamics including key drivers, key restraints, recent trends, upcoming opportunities.

In-depth forecast analysis by type, end-use, region.

Simplified Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market structure and competition analysis.



