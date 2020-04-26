Specialty Pigments Market – Global Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of Top Industry Players 2019-2025



Pigments are insoluble colorants that are usually available in powder form. They are derived from minerals; however, they can also be produced synthetically. They contain at least one chemical compound that absorbs and reflects light, which results in its physical appearance. In addition to offering many options in terms of color, pigments also offer better color retention than dyes.

The organic pigments segment dominated the market during 2017 as they are comparatively stronger than inorganic pigments in terms of color strength.

Download PDF Brochure for Latest Research Study: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2486393

The paints and coatings industry is the chief revenue generator in the specialty pigments market and dominated the market in 2017. The rapid surge in infrastructure development across the globe has augmented the need for construction materials, including paints and coatings. Pigments are a crucial part of paints and coating industry and account for around one-third of the overall paint costs. Pigments enhance the coverage of coatings and impart the desired color. Some pigments also help in improving the anti-corrosive features of paints. The growing trend towards sustainable buildings is propelling the need for specialty pigments in the paint and coatings sector.

In 2019, the market size of Specialty Pigments is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Specialty Pigments.

This report studies the global market size of Specialty Pigments, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Specialty Pigments production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

BASF

Clariant

DIC

Ferro

Flint

Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals

DayGlo

Dominion Colour

ECKART Effect Pigments

Flex Products

Merck

Nemoto

Toyo Ink Group

Market Segment by Product Type

Metal Effect Pigments

High-Performance Pigments

Complex Inorganic Pigments

Fluorescent Pigments

Luminescent Pigments

Other

Market Segment by Application

Paints and Coatings

Printing Inks

Plastics Industry

Toiletries

Other

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

Inquire More About This Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2486393



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Specialty Pigments status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Specialty Pigments manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street,

Albany NY,

United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/

[wp-rss-aggregator]