Tear Tapes Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast

Tear Tapes Market: Introduction:

Smart and innovative packaging is the emerging trend which is widely implemented by leading manufacturers in packaging industry. One of the primary attributes of smart packaging is providing the convenience of easy to open without any use of additional instrument. Thus it has fueled up the demand for tear tapes packaging in industries such as tobacco, food and beverages, pharmaceutical. Tear tapes packaging is attached to the inner surface of packaging of plastic filament, paperboard, paper, etc. Tobacco industry which is expected to witness 2.5% CAGR growth over the forecast period account for a significant packaging contributor in the tear tapes packaging market. Moreover, tear tapes adhesive are used in soft drinking, grocery, toiletries products which account a significant contribution in food and beverage industry.

Traditional additional tools such as a scissors or knives or hand pressure was used for opening up a packaging, but with the invention of self-instructive tear tapes it has aided the user in easy peel of packaging and eliminated the use of an external tool. Tear tapes are also available in hologram product feature technology which acts as a reading device or brand awareness which showcase the name of the brand owner. Along with it, the additional benefit provided by tear tape packaging is anti-counterfeit which significantly acts as protection for the product from tampering. Region wise tear tapes are extensively used in North America and Asia pacific excluding Japan market.

Tear Tapes Market – Market Dynamics:

The increasing numbers of technological advancement have fueled the used of tear tape packaging market in food, pharmaceutical, and tobacco industry. On the other hand manufacturers of tear tapes are focusing using aluminum and steel material due to increasing regulation on plastic usage. In term of plastic BOPP plastic material is the most preferred from of plastic material by the manufacturer of tear tape.

On the flip side, stringent regulation by the environmental bodies on the use of several chemicals which is used while manufacturing is hampering the growth of tear tape packaging market. Moreover, the rising number of application use for tear tape market is expected to have a significant contribution to the development of global tear tape market. This is one of the reason the CAGR of tear tapes are projected to witness a robust growth over the forecast period.

Tear Tapes Market – Market Segmentation:

Global Tear Tapes Market is segmented on the basis product type, material type, end use type.

On the basis of product type global tear tapes market is segmented into pressure sensitive adhesive and heat-activated adhesive. On the basis of material type, the global tear tapes Market is segmented into metal, plastic. Metal is further sub-segmented into aluminum and steel and plastic is sub-segmented into polyethylene terephthalate (PET), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), polypropylene (PP), polystyrene (PS).

On the basis of end use type, the global Tear Tapes market is segmented into cosmetic, pharmaceutical, personal and healthcare, food and beverages.

Tear Tapes Market – Regional Outlook:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

In term of production the global tear tapes market highly concentrated across regions of North America and Asia Pacific. On the basis of consumption the market are dominated by three countries that is United States, India and China which accounts for large market share. Markets of Asia Pacific excluding Japan are expected to witness a high demand due to growth of food and beverage and tobacco industry. Thus Asia pacific are projected to have stupendous growth over the forecast period.

Global Tear Tapes Market – Key Players:

Some of the key players operating in the global tear tapes market include NADCO TAPES AND LABELS, INC., 3M, Stamar Packaging, Tann Germany, Polinas Corporate, Essentra Specialty Tapes, AEC Group, These leading manufacturers of tear tapes render innovation in easy to open packaging.

