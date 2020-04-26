Text-to-Speech Education Technology Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | IVONA Software, NaturalReader, Texthelp, LumenVox

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Text-to-Speech Education Technology Market 2019-2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Text-to-Speech Education Technology market. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: IVONA Software, NaturalReader, NextUp Technologies, Texthelp, LumenVox, Kurzweil Education & ReadSpeaker

The rise in enrollment of dyslexic students in educational institutions is one of the primary growth factors for this market. The recent years have witnessed a significant increase in the number of dyslexic students enrolling in higher education in several countries across the globe, especially in the developed countries such as the UK. Similarly, the awareness created by the Dyslexia Association of Singapore (DAS) for providing education for dyslexic students, led to the rise in number of educational institutions accepting dyslexic students with the aid of supporting technologies. Since these educational institutions have the need to adopt assistive technologies to help students understand courses better, the coming years will witness a rapid increase in the adoption of text-to-speech education technology.

Europe is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the forecast period. The introduction of initiatives by the governments of various countries in the region to provide education for dyslexic students and the implementation of blended learning in classrooms, will fuel the growth of the market in this region.

In 2018, the global Text-to-Speech Education Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Text-to-Speech Education Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Text-to-Speech Education Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

In-depth analysis of Global Text-to-Speech Education Technology market segments by Types: , Male Voices & Female Voices

In-depth analysis of Global Text-to-Speech Education Technology market segments by Applications: English Language Learners, Blind & Vision Impaired

Regional Analysis for Global Text-to-Speech Education Technology Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2018 to 2023 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

