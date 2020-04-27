3 Top Trends in Tea Bag Paper Market to Watch Out in 2020

Tea bag paper is used to produce tea bags, and are made with cellulose fibers, human-made fibers, etc. Tea bag paper offers superior infusion while retaining the fine tea particles within the bag. Manufacturers in the tea bag paper market are looking for new ways to improve the functionality of the product, and new fiber combinations to enhance its properties. Tea bag paper market is expected to expand with a significant CAGR owing to the increasing consumption of ready-to-drink tea. The shift of consumer preference towards herbal tea is expected to strengthen the demand for tea bag paper.

The outlook for the tea bag paper market is anticipated to be progressive during the forecast period, owing to the increasing consumption of a variety of tea across the world. Tea bag paper offers high wet strength properties. Leading players in the tea bag paper provide sealed, stapled, stitched, and plain or perforated. Tea bag paper plays an essential role in single-use tea packaging. Moreover, an increasing number of organizations and institutions is expected to create high demand for tea bag paper.

Tea Bag Paper Market: Dynamics

Increasing global consumption of herbal tea in the beverage industry is anticipated to create a high demand for tea bag paper. Some tea bags require packaging to prevent it from moisture. The change in temperature may impact the quality of tea bag content, which is expected to hamper the sales. Therefore, manufacturers are enhancing the quality of packaging for tea bags.

The stringent government regulations regarding food contact paper material are expected to hamper the growth of the tea bag paper market during the forecast period. Tea bag paper can be used to manufacture different shapes & sizes of tea bags such as rectangular, round, and triangular. A variety of flavored tea available in the market, such as green tea, herbal tea, and fruit iced tea, is expected to create substantial opportunities for the global tea bag paper manufacturers.

In 2018, Americans consumed more than 84 Billion servings of tea, which is equivalent to around 3.8 Billion Gallons. Furthermore, the tea bag paper market is expected to increase during the forecast period in the Americas, owing to increasing consumption of tea. Also, United States is the fourth largest importer of tea in the world after Russia, Pakistan, and United Kingdom. As per the consumption stats, per capita tea consumption in Turkey is more than 3 kg, which is expected to be the highest in 50 countries including United States and UK. Therefore, Middle East & Africa is expected to create huge opportunities for tea bag paper manufacturers in the upcoming years. Wherein, the tea consumption has dropped by 22% in the last six years in UK. However, the tea bag paper market is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period.

