Allergy Testing Kits Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2027

The Allergy Testing Kits Market – Introduction

Allergies are highly common chronic conditions, worldwide, which ranges from mild symptoms to life threatening reactions. These allergic reactions occur in the immune system and are caused due to different foreign particles which are called allergens. These allergens include dust, pollen, food, medication or drugs, animal dander, mold, insect stings, and latex. These allergies are diagnosed by different allergy tests, which also determine the presence of allergens and antibodies developed by the immune system.

Allergy testing kits are products and reagents that are used in allergy testing in order to diagnose of various allergies such as food and drug allergies. These kits are utilized to carry out various tests, ranging from small & simple skin allergy test to major ELISA tests. They are majorly utilized by diagnostic laboratories to detect the presence of food and other allergens that have the potential to cause an allergic reaction. After the tests, the physician can prescribe and treat allergic symptoms and suggest precautions for allergic reactions. These testing kits include strips, antibody coated incubation vials, extraction tubes, extraction buffers, and surface swabs.

The Allergy Testing Kits Market – Competitive Landscape

The global allergy testing kits market is fragmented due to the presence of major companies. Key players operating in the global market include bioMerieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Stallergenes Greer Inc., HAL Allergy B.V., Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, DST Diagnostische Systeme & Technologien GmbH (a part of AESKU.GROUP GmbH & Co. KG), ACON Laboratories, Inc., AMS Alliance, Microtrace Diagnostici Srl, and High Technology, Inc.

Mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, strategic alliances, partnerships, and new product offerings are key strategies adopted by major companies.

On April 2017, AESKU GROUP acquired allergy specialist DST Diagnostische Systeme & Technologien GmbH in order to expand its product portfolio to include allergy and food intolerance diagnostics

bioMerieux SA

Founded in 1963, bioMerieux SA is currently based in France. The company has presence in 43 countries and caters to customers in more than 160 countries through a wide distribution network spread across the globe. The company provides clinical and industry solutions. It offers VIDAS allergy panel for food and respiratory allergies diagnosis as a major product in allergy testing kits.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Established in 2006, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. is based at Waltham, U.S. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. is a global leader in biotechnology products and solutions and has around 70,000 employees globally. The company offers allergy products and solutions under its Clinical & diagnostics division. The company has strong presence in North America with 50% of company’s revenue comes from this market.

Stallergenes Greer Inc.

Founded in 2015, Stallergenes Greer Inc. is presently based in London, U.K. It is a leading biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of allergies. The company’s diverse product portfolio includes allergy diagnostic and treatment solutions. Stallergenes Greer emphasizes on new product development and collaborations in order to strengthen its presence globally.

For instance, in September 2015, STALLERGENES SA and GREER Laboratories Inc. has merged to form Stallergenes Greer Inc. which made company a global leader allergic solutions.

HAL Allergy B.V.

Established in 1959, HAL Allergy B.V. is currently based at Leiden, Netherlands. HAL Allergy B.V. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of Allergen Immunotherapies for the treatment and prevention of allergic diseases. It also provides allergy kits under the diagnostic product segment of company with different tests available for allergy diagnosis.

Allergy Testing Kits Market – Dynamics

Rise in cases of allergies worldwide and increased pollution level driving global market

Rise in prevalence of various type of allergies is a major factor driving the global allergy testing kits market. For instance, according to Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, more than 50 million people in the U.S. experience various types of allergies each year, which is 6th leading cause of chronic illness in the U.S in 2014.

Moreover, rise in pollution levels across the globe is also a leading cause for allergies. Elevated levels of pollution, particularly air pollution, cause various allergies. These allergies are diagnosed by different allergy tests, which in turn is boosting the global allergy testing kits market.

