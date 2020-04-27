Aluminium Pan Market 2019-2027 with Marketing Status Analysis and Major Manufacturers

The need for low price, strong and lightweight cookware urged the companies to manufacture aluminium pan. The pan is cheap and durable as compared to other pan made from different materials. It is extensively used in household works because of its budget cost and various advantages. Aluminium pan is cost-effective, fire resistant, and is a good conductor of heat. This pan is temperature resistant and does not twist when exposed to high temperature. It heats quickly and allows less time to make food and consumes less energy. Aluminium pan does not affect the taste of food and allows long term storage.

Aluminium pan made from aluminium last long as compared to other materials. Due to the good conductivity of heat of aluminium, proper browning and cooking of food is achieved. Aluminium pan can be recycled, which can lower the environmental burden. Aluminium is used as a heat conductor and can be coated with stainless steel or an anodized coating to protect the food. Anodized aluminium pan does not react with acidic food and is considered safe. Aluminium pan made from aluminium is not harmful to human or animals as they do not react with acidic food and is not toxic. It is easy to clean and is mostly used in household, retail, and commercial sector.

Aluminium Pan Market: Dynamics

Aluminium is a cheaper source to manufacture aluminium pan which can drive the aluminium pan market. The pan made from aluminium is less expensive as compared to stainless steel, which can raise the market of aluminium pan. Increasing modernization leads to the need to spend less time preparing food, which in turn can boost the market of aluminium pan as it is a good conductor of heat. Though this pan has many advantages, there are also some restraints which can affect the growth of aluminium pan in the market.

Aluminium has a strong affinity for alkaline and acidic foods which can cause corrosion of food and produce undesirable taste. Aluminium pan can also develop a grayish texture over time, which can be an unwanted property for consumers’. Due to the reaction of aluminium pan with the acidic, food stains can easily be seen. Aluminium pan is a good conductor of heat which can cause quick heating of the pan which can create inconvenience in handling. As aluminium is a cheap source to make a pan, so there is a need to look after the restraints of aluminium pan. Innovation is in progress to produce aluminium pan in which these drawbacks can be avoided, and a further coating at the bottom is being installed to prevent sticking of food to the surface of aluminium pan.

