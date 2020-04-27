Bag-in-box Packaging Machines to Become More Popular for Food Processing | Trends in 2020

Bag-in-box packaging machines are capable of filling plastic pillow bags of capacity 1.5 liters to 25 liters or more. Automatic bag-in-box packaging machines are in high demand as they help increase the production quantity for any kind of beverage to aid the escalating demand. Bag-in-box is extensively used in the packaging of processed fruit juice and dairy products during the aseptic process. Pasteurized products packed in bag-in-box format are shelf stable and require no refrigeration. The low carbon foot print and extended shelf life of aseptic bag-in-box packaging machines offer more sustainable choices of packaging for various industries including dairy, juice, liquid eggs, and non-food items including certain chemicals and motor oil.

Asia Pacific is currently a prominent region in the global packaging machinery market, accounting for 38.4% of the global market share, and is further expected to expand with a CAGR of 7.8%, during 2019-2027, among all the regions. One of the major contributing factors for this, is the growth in demand for bag-in-box packaging machines in various applications such as food, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods among others, especially in emerging economies.

Beverage industry advancing towards highly effective packaging solution offered by bag-in-box packaging and adoption of automation, propelling the bag-in-box machines market

In some of the largest wine drinking regions such as Europe and North America, bag-in-box containers are gaining foothold. U.S. is expected to be the largest consumer of bag-in-box containers in the world followed by France. Bag-in-box packaging machines will enjoy significant growth in the mature markets, while it will grow speedily in emerging markets. Bag-in-box are alternative packaging containers to traditional ones. Bag-in-box packaging has excellent environmental credentials as well. Bag-in-box is easier to transfer, store, and dispose off in regular waste collection. Bag-in-box provides various dispensing options for wine, juice, water, etc. Bag-in-box packaging uses 92% less plastic than pails. A bag-in-box container is around 88% corrugated box, which is totally recyclable.

Europe has the highest wine-drinking population and most of the wine manufacturers are packaging their wines in bag-in-box formats. Bag-in-box packaging formats provide for more diverse choices in terms of price, convenience, and quality than the traditional bottles. The automated bag-in-box packaging machine market in developed in countries such as the US, Germany, France, the UK, and Italy is matured, and is expected to witness low to moderate growth during the forecast period.

Automated bag-in-box packaging machines are mostly used for higher production and efficiency. End-uses of bag-in-box packaging machine solutions include food, beverages, industrial products, household products, paints & lubricants, and healthcare & personal care. The semi-automated bag-in-box packaging machine segment is estimated to have accounted for the highest market share in terms of both value and volume in 2018.

