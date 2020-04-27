Biogas Generator Market Advanced technologies & growth opportunities in global Industry

Biogas Generator Market: Introduction

The term ‘biogas’ generally refers to a gas produced by the biological breakdown of organic matter in the absence of oxygen. Biogas is produced by anaerobic digestion (AD) or fermentation of biodegradable materials such as dead plant and animal materials, animal dung, kitchen waste, manure, sewage, municipal waste, and green waste.

Biogas generators are largely used for organic breakdown of biological waste materials into gases, such as hydrogen and methane, which are further combined with oxygen for application as a fuel

Key Drivers of Biogas Generator Market:

Interest in renewable energy sources is gaining momentum across the world. Biogas production is growing increasingly, as more people are setting up biogas plants. Several governments across the globe have already implemented programs and policies that are designed to support renewable energy, more specifically bioenergy. Additionally, stringent government regulations regarding greenhouse gas emissions and targets set for renewable energy installation are also fueling the market.

Growing importance of use of biogas in municipalities, industrial processing, and farming to meet the energy demand is further expected to augment the global biogas generator market during the forecast period

The deployment of organic farming results in neutralizing the emissions of greenhouse gases, which is projected to drive the demand for biogas generators during the forecast period

Fluctuating crude oil prices, depleting fossil fuel resources, and supply issues are estimated to fuel the demand for biogas in the near future

High costs associated with the installation of biogas plants are likely to hamper the market during the forecast period

Agricultural Waste Feedstock Segment to Witness Attractive Opportunities:

The global biogas generator market can be segmented in terms of feedstock, end-use, and region

Based on feedstock, the market can be divided into agricultural waste, energy crops, industrial waste, municipal waste, sewage sludge, and others. Agricultural waste is one of the most extensively used feedstocks in the biogas generator market.

In terms of end-use, the global biogas generator market can be classified into residential, commercial, and others

Europe expected to hold a Major Share of Global Biogas Generator Market:

Based on region, the global biogas generator market can be classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Europe dominated the global market in 2018. This trend is estimated to continue during the forecast period, owing to various initiatives taken by governments of countries in the region to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. In 2007, the European Union set the ‘20-20-20’ target aimed at 20% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, increase in the share of renewable sources by 20% to produce energy, and rise in the energy efficiency by 20%. This factor drives the biogas generator market in Europe.

Europe had 17,662 biogas plants by the end of 2016, with all 28 EU member countries being active in the field along with Iceland, Norway, Serbia, and Switzerland

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and rising importance of power generation through renewable sources in several countries of Asia Pacific are expected to drive the market in the region during the forecast period

China, India, Japan, Australia, and Indonesia are major contributors, in terms of revenue, to the biogas generator market in Asia Pacific.

North America is expected to contribute significantly to the global biogas generator market during the forecast period. In the U.S., more than 2,000 plants produce biogas across all 50 states. Moreover, more than 10,000 biogas plants are undergoing development in the country.

Key Players Operating in the Market:

The global biogas generator market is highly concentrated, with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 40%–45% share of the market. A few of the key players operating in the global biogas generator market are:

Carbotech

DGE GmbH

DMT Environmental Technology

Kohler & Ziegler

Prometheus Energy

Acrona Systems

Envirotech

Key Developments:

In July 2018, construction of a new landfill biogas-to-energy plant with an installed capacity of 12.8 MW was started in Jaboatão dos Guararapes, Brazil. The construction would be completed by end of 2019. Asja Ambiente Italia SpA has already built three biogas plants in Brazil, the last of which was opened at Sabarà landfill in September 2017.

In January 2018, Caterpillar Inc. supplied a set of Cat CG132-08 gas generators to power a clean energy plant at Monogram Foods, which was recently recognized as the “Biogas Project of the Year” by the American Biogas Council. In this clean energy plant, waste is broken down in a digester and converted to methane gas, which is used to fuel a generator set that is capable of producing 400 kW of electric power every year. The bioenergy production capacity reduces net carbon emissions by 2,687 metric tons per year by reducing the use of fossil-fuel-derived electricity and natural gas for heating.

In 2015, the Government of Kenya announced to launch the country’s first biogas generator, which is expected to link the national power grid and provide 2.2 MW of additional electricity

Global Biogas Generator Market: Research Scope

Global Biogas Generator Market, by Feedstock

Agricultural Waste

Energy Crops

Industrial Waste

Municipal Waste

Sewage Sludge

Others

Global Biogas Generator Market, by End-use

Household Electricity

Commercial Electricity

Others

