Ceramic Fiber Market Business Opportunities, Current Trends and Restraints Forecast 2027 With Key Players Such as Blue Bell Creameries, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc., Haagen-Dazs

The global ceramic fiber market accounted to US$ 1,547.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,146.6 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the ceramic fiber market. The increasing industrialization and urbanization are some of the critical factors that are boosting the ceramic fiber market. As industrialization and urbanization are increasing, the power generation industry is estimated to grow in the Asia Pacific region, which further increases the demand for ceramic fibers. The growing steel and iron industry in India propels the demand for ceramic fibers. These industries are estimated to drive the demand for the ceramic fiber in the Asia Pacific region.

Market Insights

Higher thermal efficiency in comparison to substitutes has led to the growth of ceramic fiber market

Ceramic fibers are low thermal mass insulation materials that have revolutionized the furnace design lining system. Ceramic fiber is aluminosilicate materials that are manufactured by melting and blending silica and aluminum at temperatures of approximately 1800°C to 2000°C and then breaking the molten stream by blowing the compressed air or by dropping the melt on the spinning disc to form bulk or loose ceramic fiber. Along with the significant characteristics of ceramic fiber such as lower heat storage, lightweight, chemical resistance, thermal shock resistance, lower thermal conductivity and others, one of the significant characteristics of ceramic fiber is its thermal efficiency.

Leading Ceramic Fiber Market Players: Great Lakes Textiles,HarbisonWalker International,Isolite Insulating Products Co., Ltd,Lewco Specialty Products, Inc.,Luyang Energy-saving Materials Co.,Ltd.,Morgan Advanced Materials,Nutec Group,Pyrotek Inc.,Rath-Group,Unifrax LLC

Rising application of ceramic fiber in aerospace industry will create growth opportunities for the global ceramic fiber market

Ceramic fibers are used increasingly being adopted in the aerospace industry. These fibers are known to withstand extremely high temperatures and are known for their durability, flexibility, and lightweight nature. These fibers exhibit consistent and reliable performance and can be used for load-bearing applications. The adoption of ceramic fiber in the aerospace and aviation industry is rising, which is propelling the growth of the ceramic fiber industry. To meet out the growing demand for ceramic fiber, manufacturers are looking forward to offer improved variety of product for various end use applications.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of Type:

Refractory ceramic fiber (RCF)

Alkaline earth silicate (AES) wool

On the basis of Product Form:

Blanket

Module

Board

Paper

On the basis of End Use Industry:

Iron & steel

Refining & petrochemical

Power generation

Aluminum

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Ceramic Fiber Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Ceramic Fiber Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

