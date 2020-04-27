Competitor Profile: Amex Express Checkout Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2020-2024

Competitor Profile: Amex Express Checkout> Amex Express Checkout is an online payment solution developed by American Express. Launched in 2015, it allows American Express card holders to checkout faster on merchant websites and apps by using stored card details and billing addresses.

To use the service and make payments, American Express card holders need to have an online account on americanexpress.com containing their card and billing details, a user ID, and a password. At checkout, users need to select Amex Express Checkout and log in with their user ID and password, choose their preferred card, review the order details, and confirm the payment.

Amex Express Checkout works on all web-enabled devices including desktops, mobile phones, and tablets. In the US, it is currently supported by a number of major merchants including Walmart, Airbnb, Boxed, Staples, Sears, Grubhub, Delta Air Lines, Avis, Budget Car Rental, and Ticketmaster.

– In July 2015, American Express launched Amex Express Checkout for its card holders.

– Amex Express Checkout is a payment solution that stores users’ payment and shipping details to provide faster checkout on partner merchants’ websites and apps.

– Amex Express Checkout is a pass-through payment solution that does not change the nature of payment transactions.

– In February 2018, partnered with online and mobile food ordering company Grubhub, enabling American Express card holders to make payments as well as redeem rewards with Grubhub via Amex Express Checkout.

